Norah Residences by Al Tareq Star

Description

The light of perfection in the Jumeirah Village Circle area. The Norah Residences residential complex is designed in collaboration with the renowned architectural studio NAGA. The residence combines modern technology and premium service in a developing community. Key features — Semi-furnished apartments with a «Smart Home» system and fully equipped kitchens. Panoramic windows offer views of Khalfa Park. — Interiors are designed in a graphite-ash palette with expressive textures of natural stone and soft touches of smoky brown shades. Smooth lines and monochrome geometry emphasize minimalism in design. — The infrastructure includes a gym, yoga spaces, an open-air cinema, swimming pools, a children’s playground, a juice bar, and barbecue areas. Location advantages The project is located in JVC and has convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Proximity to the future metro station and a nearby bus stop will simplify travel around the city. The road to Circle Community Park and Circle Mall, Dubai Sports City, and Saudi German Hospital takes 5–10 minutes. Travel time to Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, Dubai Autodrome, The Beach JBR, and Dubai Marina is 10–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes.