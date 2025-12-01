Catalog
Neila by Azizi

Avenue Residence 2, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 64 m² to 147 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 965 000 AEDfrom 8 619 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
3%
On signing SPA
7%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2025
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.4 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
64 – 147
965 000 – 1 273 000
8 619 – 14 952

Description

Luxury residential complex in Al Furjan. Exquisite Neila apartments with refined architecture, secluded gardens and spacious terraces create the perfect setting for a relaxed life. Here every day is filled with harmony. Key Features - All lots are presented with designer finishes in light pastel colours. There is plenty of natural light thanks to panoramic windows and large balconies. - For the resident's convenience there is a two-level car park. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, outdoor swimming pool, children's playground, lounge zone, cafes and shops. Community Infrastructure Al Furjan is a modern neighbourhood near the bay. It is characterised by a calm atmosphere, convenient infrastructure and a smart concept of comfortable living. Arcadia Global School, Little Diamond Nursery, The Arbor School and Medcare Medical Centre, Aster Clinic, Medcenters Al Furjan are all within 5-10 minutes distance. Location advantages The project has an exit to Ibn Battuta Road, which provides fast transport links to Dubai's iconic locations. Ibn Battuta Mall can be reached in 7 minutes, Dubai Marina in 13 minutes, Expo City Dubai and Palm Jumeirah in 15 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Avenue Residence 2, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station900 m
Airport28 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
