Neila by Azizi

Luxury residential complex in Al Furjan. Exquisite Neila apartments with refined architecture, secluded gardens and spacious terraces create the perfect setting for a relaxed life. Here every day is filled with harmony. Key Features - All lots are presented with designer finishes in light pastel colours. There is plenty of natural light thanks to panoramic windows and large balconies. - For the resident's convenience there is a two-level car park. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, outdoor swimming pool, children's playground, lounge zone, cafes and shops. Community Infrastructure Al Furjan is a modern neighbourhood near the bay. It is characterised by a calm atmosphere, convenient infrastructure and a smart concept of comfortable living. Arcadia Global School, Little Diamond Nursery, The Arbor School and Medcare Medical Centre, Aster Clinic, Medcenters Al Furjan are all within 5-10 minutes distance. Location advantages The project has an exit to Ibn Battuta Road, which provides fast transport links to Dubai's iconic locations. Ibn Battuta Mall can be reached in 7 minutes, Dubai Marina in 13 minutes, Expo City Dubai and Palm Jumeirah in 15 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes away.