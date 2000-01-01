Catalog
Home - Residential complexes - Nad Al Sheba Gardens 2 by Meraas

Nad Al Sheba Gardens 2 by Meraas

T260, Meydan Grand Views, Nadd Al Shiba 1, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Meraas Development LLC
Total area
from 258 m² to 800 m²
Bedrooms
from 3 to 7
Start price
from 4 180 000 AEDfrom 16 180 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%836 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%167 200 AED
Before the completion date
60%2 508 000 AED
Handover
20%836 000 AED
About project

Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectTownhouse, Villa
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
3 bedrooms
258
4 180 000
16 180

Description

Luxury residential complex with picturesque alleys, modern architecture, manicured lawns and pools with the clearest water. The villas and townhouses impress with their unique architectural style and amazing views of the surrounding green gardens. Carefully designed landscaping gives you a sense of privacy and comfort. Key Features – It offers spacious 3-bedroom townhouses, villas with 4-7 bedrooms. – The exterior is decorated in classic light beige tones. The elegant interiors are complemented by panoramic windows. – A variety of recreational amenities include yoga areas, parks, running tracks, sports and children's playgrounds, a lawn and amphitheater, and a private blue lagoon. Community Infrastructure Nad Al Sheba is a cozy oasis within the vast metropolis. Within the community, essential amenities for comfortable living are conveniently located, such as Spinneys supermarket and Fakeeh University Hospital. Ecole Bilingue Française Internationale school is just 6 minutes away, while Nad Al Sheba and Repton are a 14-minute drive. Residents also have access to Meydan Academy and Driving Range golf course and Deep Dive Dubai diving club. Location Advantages The district is situated near 34th St, ensuring convenient transportation accessibility. The journey to the city center will take approximately 10 minutes. Rochester Institute of Technology University is located 13 minutes away. The famous Burj Khalifa tower is reachable in 18 minutes, while Jumeirah Beach takes 16 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
T260, Meydan Grand Views, Nadd Al Shiba 1, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school8 km
Shop3 km
Airport24 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade