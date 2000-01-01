Nad Al Sheba Gardens 2 by Meraas

Description

Luxury residential complex with picturesque alleys, modern architecture, manicured lawns and pools with the clearest water. The villas and townhouses impress with their unique architectural style and amazing views of the surrounding green gardens. Carefully designed landscaping gives you a sense of privacy and comfort. Key Features – It offers spacious 3-bedroom townhouses, villas with 4-7 bedrooms. – The exterior is decorated in classic light beige tones. The elegant interiors are complemented by panoramic windows. – A variety of recreational amenities include yoga areas, parks, running tracks, sports and children's playgrounds, a lawn and amphitheater, and a private blue lagoon. Community Infrastructure Nad Al Sheba is a cozy oasis within the vast metropolis. Within the community, essential amenities for comfortable living are conveniently located, such as Spinneys supermarket and Fakeeh University Hospital. Ecole Bilingue Française Internationale school is just 6 minutes away, while Nad Al Sheba and Repton are a 14-minute drive. Residents also have access to Meydan Academy and Driving Range golf course and Deep Dive Dubai diving club. Location Advantages The district is situated near 34th St, ensuring convenient transportation accessibility. The journey to the city center will take approximately 10 minutes. Rochester Institute of Technology University is located 13 minutes away. The famous Burj Khalifa tower is reachable in 18 minutes, while Jumeirah Beach takes 16 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.