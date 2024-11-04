Mirasol II by RAK

Description

Mirasol II is a residential complex located in the North Harbour cluster within the waterfront community of Mina Al Arab. A key advantage of the location is convenient access to the promenade and beach, the marina with yacht berths, and everyday amenities. An ideal choice for residents who value a relaxed pace of life. Key Features – Apartments with light finishes, floor-to-ceiling glazing, and sea views. – For leisure: a pool with in-water loungers and shaded cabanas, lounge bars, a sauna, and an open-air cinema. – For children: indoor and outdoor play areas, a splash zone with fountains, and a park. Location Advantages A convenient setting provides quick car access: 10 minutes to Al Hamra Mall, 15 minutes to Al Marjan Island, 20 minutes to the National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah, and 25 minutes to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.