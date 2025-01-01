Catalog
Milos by Karma

18/7, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Karma
Total area
from 81 m² to 92 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 1 059 840 AEDfrom 13 055 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
60 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
81 – 92
1 059 840 – 1 211 367
13 055 – 13 148
Project brochure

Description

The embodiment of modern luxury in dynamic Dubailand. Milos by Karma is a prestigious residential project rising 13 floors high, reflecting new standards of refined living. Elegant facades and thoughtfully designed architecture blend harmoniously into Dubai’s evolving urban landscape. Key Features — Luxurious apartments feature spacious layouts with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and premium finishes in graphite, caramel, and sandy tones. — First-class leisure infrastructure includes an infinity pool, jacuzzi, rooftop cinema, modern fitness center, children’s playground, yoga spaces, and a Finnish sauna. — The complex grounds are adorned with lush gardens and carefully designed public areas, and also include a multifunctional terrace, barbecue area, and special zones for photo sessions. — For maximum resident comfort, the development offers 24/7 security, concierge service, and covered parking. Location Advantages The complex is strategically located in the central part of Dubailand. Residents enjoy direct access to the city’s main transport arteries, including Al Ain Dubai Road. Dubai Silicon Oasis and The Villa Community are just 1 minute away, IMG World is 10 minutes away, and Global Village is 12 minutes away. Travel time to popular attractions such as Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall is 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Airport25 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Terrace
