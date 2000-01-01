Description

Exquisite residential complex by Nikken Sekkei. Midora Residences offers a unique lifestyle that blends modern minimalism, tranquillity and luxury. Experience the calming atmosphere at Jumeirah Village Circle. Key features - All lots are presented with designer finishes in light colours, panoramic windows, spacious balconies, integrated Bosch appliances. The material for floors was provided by the German company Panador. - The project is equipped with a Smart Home system, which can be controlled with an app. - On the territory of the complex are located: fitness room, yoga space, children's playground, separate swimming pools for children and adults, spa-zone, barbecue area, co-working space. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a cosy, quiet neighbourhood with well-maintained green areas, walkways and a high level of security. The development of this part of the city is designed in a circle, which creates the atmosphere of a gated community with all the conditions for families with children. JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery and Aster Medical Clinic, Life Medical Centre, Magnum Family Medical Centre are all within 5-10 minutes distance. Location advantages With access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, it takes 15 minutes to get to Dubai Hills Mall, 20 minutes to Dubai Marina and 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes.