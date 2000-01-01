Catalog
Midora Residences

Avalon Tower, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
QUBE Development
Total area
from 82 m² to 192 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 265 000 AEDfrom 12 372 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
40%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.1 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
82
1 265 000
15 326
1 bedroom
110
1 724 000
15 568
2 bedrooms
149 – 150
1 849 000 – 2 077 000
12 372 – 13 819
3 bedrooms
191 – 192
2 682 000 – 2 868 000
13 972 – 14 903

Description

Exquisite residential complex by Nikken Sekkei. Midora Residences offers a unique lifestyle that blends modern minimalism, tranquillity and luxury. Experience the calming atmosphere at Jumeirah Village Circle. Key features - All lots are presented with designer finishes in light colours, panoramic windows, spacious balconies, integrated Bosch appliances. The material for floors was provided by the German company Panador. - The project is equipped with a Smart Home system, which can be controlled with an app. - On the territory of the complex are located: fitness room, yoga space, children's playground, separate swimming pools for children and adults, spa-zone, barbecue area, co-working space. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a cosy, quiet neighbourhood with well-maintained green areas, walkways and a high level of security. The development of this part of the city is designed in a circle, which creates the atmosphere of a gated community with all the conditions for families with children. JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery and Aster Medical Clinic, Life Medical Centre, Magnum Family Medical Centre are all within 5-10 minutes distance. Location advantages With access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, it takes 15 minutes to get to Dubai Hills Mall, 20 minutes to Dubai Marina and 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Avalon Tower, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport29 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Shop
