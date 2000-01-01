Catalog
Mayas Sea View

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sama Mayas Real Estate Development
Total area
from 78 m² to 160 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 711 000 AEDfrom 20 448 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Post Handover
30%
Installment period
36 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors9
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
78 – 113
1 711 000 – 2 675 000
21 936 – 23 610
2 bedrooms
129 – 160
2 648 000 – 3 961 000
20 448 – 24 756

Description

Luxury residential complex in Dubai Islands. Mayas Sea View Apartments is a harmonious blend of luxury and convenience. Panoramic views of the glittering waterfront will be an integral part of your daily experience. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes, panoramic windows and balconies. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, space for various sports, children's playground, swimming pool, sauna, cinema, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Dubai Islands is an actively developing archipelago of 5 islands. Deira Mall is being built in this area, which will be the largest shopping centre in the region. Dubai Islands beaches are recognised for their high quality and safety: they have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag award. Residents will also have access to professional golf courses. Medical centres Al Baraha Government Service, Clinicare Naif, Al Fallah Medical Clinic and schools Al Manar Tarbiya School, Tiny Tots Nursery, Toledo School can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Location advantages Exit from the islands is via the Infinity Bridge, which connects to the main roads of the city. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away and Burj Khalifa is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is an 18-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea800 m
Shop4 km
Airport9 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Waterside
