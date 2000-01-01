Description

Luxury residential complex in Dubai Islands. Mayas Sea View Apartments is a harmonious blend of luxury and convenience. Panoramic views of the glittering waterfront will be an integral part of your daily experience. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes, panoramic windows and balconies. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, space for various sports, children's playground, swimming pool, sauna, cinema, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Dubai Islands is an actively developing archipelago of 5 islands. Deira Mall is being built in this area, which will be the largest shopping centre in the region. Dubai Islands beaches are recognised for their high quality and safety: they have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag award. Residents will also have access to professional golf courses. Medical centres Al Baraha Government Service, Clinicare Naif, Al Fallah Medical Clinic and schools Al Manar Tarbiya School, Tiny Tots Nursery, Toledo School can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Location advantages Exit from the islands is via the Infinity Bridge, which connects to the main roads of the city. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away and Burj Khalifa is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is an 18-minute drive away.