Marriott Residences JLT by Saba

Mazaya Business Avenue AA1, Mazaya, Jumeirah Heights, Jumeirah Islands, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
SABA Properties JLT
Total area
from 82 m² to 204 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 263 400 AEDfrom 25 833 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.1 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
82 – 96
2 263 400 – 2 883 400
27 465 – 29 982
2 bedrooms
130 – 139
3 368 600 – 3 962 900
25 835 – 28 449
3 bedrooms
203 – 204
5 263 800 – 5 827 800
25 833 – 28 524

Description

Benchmark of modern living at Jumeirah Lake Towers. Every element of the premium Marriott Residences JLT is designed to create an atmosphere of exclusivity. It is a place where luxury and comfort merge in perfect balance. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with clean finishes, storage and integrated appliances. Spacious balconies and panoramic windows flood the home with natural light. - Residents have access to: gym, jogging tracks, paddle tennis court, children's playroom, infinity pool, lounge area, barbecue terrace, cinema. - High quality and service standards are guaranteed by the world famous Mariott brand. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Lake Towers is a dynamically developing neighbourhood in Dubai. There are three man-made lakes and a large park within the community. Residents can take advantage of all the necessary infrastructure: shopping and entertainment centres, restaurants, bicycle paths, walking alleys, kindergartens, schools, medical clinics. Location advantages The Sheikh Zayed Road motorway provides a 12-minute drive to Palm Jumeirah, 16 minutes to Expo City and 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
Mazaya Business Avenue AA1, Mazaya, Jumeirah Heights, Jumeirah Islands, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school1 km
Shop850 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station2 km
Airport32 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
CatalogMap