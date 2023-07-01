Marriott Residences

Residents of the complex have access to an outdoor pool and water relaxation area, gym, sauna, steam room, restaurants, cafes, lounge bars, spa salon, conference room, BBQ area, children's club, and parking. Dubai's main attractions, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are located within a 20-minute drive. Business Bay and Downtown Dubai can be reached in no more than 25 minutes. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Rd, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 25-30 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 20 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Reliable developer MAG Property Development is a company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2003. The developer adheres to high quality standards, principles of openness and integrity.

More