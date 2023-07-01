UAE
Marriott Residences

Marriott Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 2, Umm Suqeim Street, 5/1
Bus stop
DeveloperMAG Property Development
Total areafrom 103 m² to 243 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price2 015 755 AED
Payment plan *

* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2023
Number of floors26
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 015 755 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • High-speed elevators
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school900 m
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Sea10 km

About project

New residential complex consisting of 26 floors is located in Al Barsha. Enjoy incredible amenities, comfort and stunning views of Dubai. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available for selection. All units are furnished with designer finishes, built-in wardrobes, and kitchen appliances. Panoramic views of Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Hills and Burj Khalifa can be seen from the windows.

Residents of the complex have access to an outdoor pool and water relaxation area, gym, sauna, steam room, restaurants, cafes, lounge bars, spa salon, conference room, BBQ area, children's club, and parking. Dubai's main attractions, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are located within a 20-minute drive. Business Bay and Downtown Dubai can be reached in no more than 25 minutes. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Rd, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 25-30 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 20 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Reliable developer MAG Property Development is a company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2003. The developer adheres to high quality standards, principles of openness and integrity.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
103 - 112
2 015 755 - 2 165 497
18 837 - 20 990
2 bedrooms
138 - 146
2 634 362 - 2 998 699
18 837 - 21 636
3 bedrooms
243 - 243
5 398 642 - 5 398 642
22 174 - 22 174

Infrastructure

