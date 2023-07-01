Marriott Residences

Marriott ResidencesUnited Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 2, Umm Suqeim Street, 5/1
Payment plan *
About the project
Inner infrastructure
- High-speed elevators
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Sauna
- Fitness center
- Recreation area
- Barbeque area
- Restaurant / cafe
- Conference room
Transport accessibility
New residential complex consisting of 26 floors is located in Al Barsha. Enjoy incredible amenities, comfort and stunning views of Dubai. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available for selection. All units are furnished with designer finishes, built-in wardrobes, and kitchen appliances. Panoramic views of Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Hills and Burj Khalifa can be seen from the windows.
Residents of the complex have access to an outdoor pool and water relaxation area, gym, sauna, steam room, restaurants, cafes, lounge bars, spa salon, conference room, BBQ area, children's club, and parking. Dubai's main attractions, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are located within a 20-minute drive. Business Bay and Downtown Dubai can be reached in no more than 25 minutes. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Rd, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 25-30 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 20 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Reliable developer MAG Property Development is a company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2003. The developer adheres to high quality standards, principles of openness and integrity.