LuzOra Residence by DIA

Luxury residential complex on the coast of Dubai Islands. LuzOra Residence is a low-rise building characterized by modern architecture and innovative design. Carefully designed interiors and functional layouts create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. Experience a true taste of life. Key features - Apartments are finished in neutral beige tones with built-in appliances and storage systems. Panoramic windows offer magnificent views of the Arabian Gulf and flood the home with sunlight. - The entrance doors are equipped with a modern access system “Smart Key”, which allows you to open the lock in three ways: by fingerprint, password or personal card. - Free high-speed Wi-Fi is available throughout the complex. - There are charging stations for owners of electric cars. - Residents have access to: gym, swimming pool, lounge area, guest lobby, etc. - Residents can utilize complimentary golf carts to get around the island comfortably. Location advantages The project has an exit to Nakhlat Deira Street, one of the main roads on the island. It will take 3 minutes to reach the beach, 4 minutes to the Deira Mall, 5 minutes to the large Souk Al Marfa market and the Dubai Islands Marina. It takes 20 minutes to reach the popular landmark Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.