Home - Residential complexes - Luxor Tower

Luxor Tower

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Mayar Boulevard, 15/1
DeveloperImtiaz Developments
Total areafrom 37 m² to 37 m²
Bedrooms1
Start price701 627 AED
from 701 627 AED
from 18 720 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%140 325 AED
Registration of the contract
4%28065 AED
Before the completion date
40%280 651 AED
Handover
40%280 651 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2026
Number of floors35
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Satellite TVYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 701 627 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport110 m
High school1 km
Shop230 m
Medical center7 km

About project

Modern tower with the service of a 5-star hotel acts as a beacon of sophistication, designed to change the perception of luxury. Immerse yourself in the world of picturesque JVC parks and enjoy the views of the surrounding attractions. The complex includes studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. When creating the design project of the apartments, the architects managed to combine minimalism, functionality and elegance.

The infrastructure of the community guarantees a high level of comfort: a heavenly garden, a rooftop pool, a sauna, a gym with modern equipment, a barbecue area, places to relax, a cinema, a club hall, a playground and a children's pool. Businessmen will appreciate the business center, and freelancers will appreciate the built-in office for working at home. Cart Supermarket JVC and Good Day Market, Aster Pharmacy 175, Goose Island Tap House and Trattoria by Cinque restaurants, Grand Heights College are within 5 minutes by car. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Al Khail Road, which will allow you to quickly reach the iconic sights of the city. The JVC, Season Community Autumn bus stop is a 10-minute walk away. The road to Dubai International Airport will take no more than 30 minutes. Surrounded by nature Surrounded by well-maintained parks are JVT Community Park, Novelia Village, JVC District 16, JVC District 10 Park, Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden Dubai Butterfly Garden. Take a walk in the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. High-quality finish All lots are equipped with GROHE branded equipment, BOSCH household appliances, Alexa smart home technology, a 65-inch TV from Samsung, Italian tiles from Fondovalle and plumbing from ISVEA. Reliable developer Imtiaz Developments is a real estate and development company with a full range of services that has been actively developing since 2004. Over this period, the developer has implemented more than 2000 residential units.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
37 - 37
701 627 - 701 627
18 720 - 18 720

