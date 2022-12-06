Luxor Tower

The infrastructure of the community guarantees a high level of comfort: a heavenly garden, a rooftop pool, a sauna, a gym with modern equipment, a barbecue area, places to relax, a cinema, a club hall, a playground and a children's pool. Businessmen will appreciate the business center, and freelancers will appreciate the built-in office for working at home. Cart Supermarket JVC and Good Day Market, Aster Pharmacy 175, Goose Island Tap House and Trattoria by Cinque restaurants, Grand Heights College are within 5 minutes by car. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Al Khail Road, which will allow you to quickly reach the iconic sights of the city. The JVC, Season Community Autumn bus stop is a 10-minute walk away. The road to Dubai International Airport will take no more than 30 minutes. Surrounded by nature Surrounded by well-maintained parks are JVT Community Park, Novelia Village, JVC District 16, JVC District 10 Park, Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden Dubai Butterfly Garden. Take a walk in the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. High-quality finish All lots are equipped with GROHE branded equipment, BOSCH household appliances, Alexa smart home technology, a 65-inch TV from Samsung, Italian tiles from Fondovalle and plumbing from ISVEA. Reliable developer Imtiaz Developments is a real estate and development company with a full range of services that has been actively developing since 2004. Over this period, the developer has implemented more than 2000 residential units.

