LUME Residence by S&S

Prudential Towers, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Developer
S&S Developments
Total area
from 31 m² to 122 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 648 000 AEDfrom 12 084 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Installment period
27 months
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors19
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
31 – 38
648 000 – 690 000
17 853 – 20 823
1 bedroom
52 – 107
946 000 – 1 300 000
12 084 – 18 053
2 bedrooms
103 – 122
1 500 000 – 1 700 000
13 883 – 14 443

Description

Architectural embodiment of urban life in Jumeirah Village Circle. LUME Residence blends the fast rhythm of the city with the comfort of home. Functional and stylish spaces adapt to your lifestyle and allow you to enjoy every moment. Key features - The apartments are finished in light colors with terracotta, burgundy and gold color accents. All lots have built-in appliances of European brands and storage systems, high ceilings, custom-made pendant lights, panoramic windows and balconies. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, sports ground, padel tennis court, swimming pool, lounge area, barbecue terrace, club room, etc. Location advantages Due to the developed network of highways and exit on Al Khail Road, the road to Dubai Hills Mall will take 10 minutes, to The Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes, to the coastal location of Dubai Marina - 20 minutes. Children's educational institutions, medical organizations and supermarkets are within a 5-10 minute radius. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
Prudential Towers, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school650 m
Shop500 m
Medical center100 m
Airport32 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
