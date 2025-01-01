LUME Residence by S&S

Description

Architectural embodiment of urban life in Jumeirah Village Circle. LUME Residence blends the fast rhythm of the city with the comfort of home. Functional and stylish spaces adapt to your lifestyle and allow you to enjoy every moment. Key features - The apartments are finished in light colors with terracotta, burgundy and gold color accents. All lots have built-in appliances of European brands and storage systems, high ceilings, custom-made pendant lights, panoramic windows and balconies. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, sports ground, padel tennis court, swimming pool, lounge area, barbecue terrace, club room, etc. Location advantages Due to the developed network of highways and exit on Al Khail Road, the road to Dubai Hills Mall will take 10 minutes, to The Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes, to the coastal location of Dubai Marina - 20 minutes. Children's educational institutions, medical organizations and supermarkets are within a 5-10 minute radius. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.