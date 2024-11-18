Catalog
Le Blanc by Imtiaz

V Tower By Tiger Group, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 36 m² to 157 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 187 883 $from 3 095 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors21
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36
187 883
5 186
1 bedroom
69
298 162
4 279
2 bedrooms
111
406 780
3 649
3 bedrooms
157
488 768
3 095
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

The silhouette of the future on the horizon of Dubailand. Le Blanc is a contemporary project offering fully furnished, ready-to-move-in apartments. It is designed for families and young professionals who value a well-thought-out infrastructure and a dynamic community. Key Features — Interiors are executed in a muted neutral palette, using polished metal, marble, glass, wood, and natural stone. Floor-to-ceiling panoramic glazing fills the space with natural light, while textured surfaces add depth to open living rooms. — Each residence is equipped with Bosch kitchen appliances, a Smart Home system powered by Alexa, BagnoDesign and Geberit sanitary ware. Ambient lighting and premium finishing materials create a unique atmosphere of quiet luxury. — The territory features an infinity pool, gym, children’s playground, clubhouse, barbecue and recreation areas, and an open-air cinema. Location Advantages The tower is located in the central part of Dubailand with direct access to three main highways: Dubai – Al Ain Road, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Global Village, Silicon Oasis, Zayed University, Silicon Central Mall, Fakeeh University Hospital, and Academic City are within 5–15 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Safari Park are a 20-minute drive away. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are located 35 minutes from the complex. The nearest airport is Dubai International Airport, reachable in 20 minutes.

Location

On map
District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
High school1 km
Airport24 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area

Developer

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More

News about project

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
Item 1 of 1
