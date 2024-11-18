Le Blanc by Imtiaz

Description

The silhouette of the future on the horizon of Dubailand. Le Blanc is a contemporary project offering fully furnished, ready-to-move-in apartments. It is designed for families and young professionals who value a well-thought-out infrastructure and a dynamic community. Key Features — Interiors are executed in a muted neutral palette, using polished metal, marble, glass, wood, and natural stone. Floor-to-ceiling panoramic glazing fills the space with natural light, while textured surfaces add depth to open living rooms. — Each residence is equipped with Bosch kitchen appliances, a Smart Home system powered by Alexa, BagnoDesign and Geberit sanitary ware. Ambient lighting and premium finishing materials create a unique atmosphere of quiet luxury. — The territory features an infinity pool, gym, children’s playground, clubhouse, barbecue and recreation areas, and an open-air cinema. Location Advantages The tower is located in the central part of Dubailand with direct access to three main highways: Dubai – Al Ain Road, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Global Village, Silicon Oasis, Zayed University, Silicon Central Mall, Fakeeh University Hospital, and Academic City are within 5–15 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Safari Park are a 20-minute drive away. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are located 35 minutes from the complex. The nearest airport is Dubai International Airport, reachable in 20 minutes.