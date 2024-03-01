UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Lancaster by Confident Group

Lancaster by Confident Group

86, 3rd Street, Queue Point - Liwan, Wadi Al Safa 2, Wadi Al Safa, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 10
Project Render
DeveloperConfident Group
Total areafrom 71 m² to 137 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price699 885 AED
from 699 885 AED
from 9 797 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
20%139977 AED
+
4%27995 AED
Handover
80%559 908 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2024
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 699 885 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Table tennis room
  • Billiard room
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
High school1 km
Shop200 m
Airport21 km

About project

Located in the scenic Liwan district, the new residential complex Confident Lancaster harmonizes with the surrounding nature, offering elegant style and a high level of comfort. The Lancaster project provides the necessary conditions for a quiet life in a suburban atmosphere with easy access to urban infrastructure. Architects have taken everything into account for the convenience of residents to ensure a quality of life that is becoming rare in modern metropolises. Key project features The complex's infrastructure includes a range of modern amenities such as: indoor parking, an infinity pool, a sauna, a gym, a game room, a cinema, a meditation space, a barbecue area, outdoor adult and children's pools, and a playground. The complex is equipped with a Carrier air conditioning system with intelligent control, compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Modern technologies provide the ability to effortlessly adjust the climate in the rooms, ensuring optimal living conditions throughout the year. Apartments are equipped with a “smart home” system, Samsung home appliances, and Bagnodesign UK sanitary ware. Natural materials such as marble and wood are used in the finishing of the rooms. Community infrastructure The Liwan area in the large DubaiLand community is a place for those who value a measured lifestyle but do not want to lose connection with the dynamic center of Dubai. The district houses GEMS Wellington Academy, Indian International School, and Kent College Dubai, Silicon Central Shopping Center, and many shops, cafes, and restaurants. Liwan Playground and Silicon Towers Park are within walking distance. Location advantages The residential complex is located at the intersection of Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and Dubai - Al Ain Road (E66). Thanks to the exit to the main highways, residents have easy access to the main areas of the city, including Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City. For example, it takes 20-30 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport or the Burj Khalifa skyscraper. The road to the Global Village fair takes 15 minutes.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
71 - 85
699 885 - 1 067 280
9 797 - 12 537
2 bedrooms
116 - 137
1 255 830 - 1 815 021
10 772 - 13 186

Infrastructure

86, 3rd Street, Queue Point - Liwan, Wadi Al Safa 2, Wadi Al Safa, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Lancaster by Confident Group