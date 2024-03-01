Lancaster by Confident Group

About project

Located in the scenic Liwan district, the new residential complex Confident Lancaster harmonizes with the surrounding nature, offering elegant style and a high level of comfort. The Lancaster project provides the necessary conditions for a quiet life in a suburban atmosphere with easy access to urban infrastructure. Architects have taken everything into account for the convenience of residents to ensure a quality of life that is becoming rare in modern metropolises. Key project features The complex's infrastructure includes a range of modern amenities such as: indoor parking, an infinity pool, a sauna, a gym, a game room, a cinema, a meditation space, a barbecue area, outdoor adult and children's pools, and a playground. The complex is equipped with a Carrier air conditioning system with intelligent control, compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Modern technologies provide the ability to effortlessly adjust the climate in the rooms, ensuring optimal living conditions throughout the year. Apartments are equipped with a “smart home” system, Samsung home appliances, and Bagnodesign UK sanitary ware. Natural materials such as marble and wood are used in the finishing of the rooms. Community infrastructure The Liwan area in the large DubaiLand community is a place for those who value a measured lifestyle but do not want to lose connection with the dynamic center of Dubai. The district houses GEMS Wellington Academy, Indian International School, and Kent College Dubai, Silicon Central Shopping Center, and many shops, cafes, and restaurants. Liwan Playground and Silicon Towers Park are within walking distance. Location advantages The residential complex is located at the intersection of Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and Dubai - Al Ain Road (E66). Thanks to the exit to the main highways, residents have easy access to the main areas of the city, including Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City. For example, it takes 20-30 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport or the Burj Khalifa skyscraper. The road to the Global Village fair takes 15 minutes.