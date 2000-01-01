Lana on the Park by Nshama

Description

A stunning green oasis in the heart of bustling Dubai. Lana on the Park is a true «gem», nestled in the center of Town Square (Dubailand). This community boasts lush greenery and offers the perfect environment for a peaceful and harmonious lifestyle. Key Features – The design of the complex features classic tones. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies offer stunning views of the city and park, filling the rooms with natural light. – Available are sleek apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as 3-bedroom duplexes. The interior designs feature high-quality materials. – The complex features a large swimming pool, a modern fitness club, children's playgrounds, and barbecue areas. Community Infrastructure Town Square is surrounded by numerous running and cycling tracks. Within walking distance, you'll find everything a city dweller needs: supermarkets like Carrefour and Geant Express, restaurants such as Curb Side and The Good Hood Kitchen, a beauty salon Crazy Cut, and Aster Pharmacy. Ranches Primary School is a 15-minute drive away. Location Advantages ​​The convenient strategic location and direct access to the main highways, Al Qudra Road and Emirates Road, ensure quick and comfortable travel to major attractions. Dubai Mall can be reached in 29 minutes. The drive to Burj Al Arab takes 24 minutes, and Dubai Hills Mall is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 28-minute drive from the complex.