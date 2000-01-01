Catalog
Home - Residential complexes - Lana on the Park by Nshama

Lana on the Park by Nshama

Rawda 1, Rawda Parkview, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 74 m² to 90 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 825 888 AEDfrom 11 152 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%82 589 AED
Registration of the contract
4%33 036 AED
Before the completion date
50%412 944 AED
Handover
40%330 355 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
74
825 888
11 152
2 bedrooms
90
1 250 888
13 945

Description

A stunning green oasis in the heart of bustling Dubai. Lana on the Park is a true «gem», nestled in the center of Town Square (Dubailand). This community boasts lush greenery and offers the perfect environment for a peaceful and harmonious lifestyle. Key Features – The design of the complex features classic tones. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies offer stunning views of the city and park, filling the rooms with natural light. – Available are sleek apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as 3-bedroom duplexes. The interior designs feature high-quality materials. – The complex features a large swimming pool, a modern fitness club, children's playgrounds, and barbecue areas. Community Infrastructure Town Square is surrounded by numerous running and cycling tracks. Within walking distance, you'll find everything a city dweller needs: supermarkets like Carrefour and Geant Express, restaurants such as Curb Side and The Good Hood Kitchen, a beauty salon Crazy Cut, and Aster Pharmacy. Ranches Primary School is a 15-minute drive away. Location Advantages ​​The convenient strategic location and direct access to the main highways, Al Qudra Road and Emirates Road, ensure quick and comfortable travel to major attractions. Dubai Mall can be reached in 29 minutes. The drive to Burj Al Arab takes 24 minutes, and Dubai Hills Mall is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 28-minute drive from the complex.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school8 km
Shop1 km
Airport31 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Park
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area