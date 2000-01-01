Lake Views 2 by Samana

Description

A residential complex with an unparalleled blend of luxury and natural beauty, Samana Lake Views 2 is located in the heart of Dubai Production City. This iconic project features a vibrant facade and meticulous attention to detail, representing the perfect embodiment of modern design. Key Features – Premium studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom apartments are available, equipped with smart home management systems and a range of other technological conveniences. – Residences feature exclusive interior solutions, high-quality finishes, and private pools on every balcony. – Access to infrastructure and services includes a swimming pool, yoga-equipped areas, lounge spaces, gym, barbecue areas, sports and children's playgrounds, and green areas. – Electric vehicle charging stations and valet parking services are available on-site. Community Infrastructure Dubai Production City is a rapidly developing area where you can find everything you need: Carrefour and Favourite supermarkets, Life Pharmacy, Grand Bazaar Turkish and Village Bistro restaurants, Tim Hortons café, and The Creamers House. Kids Kingdom Nursery School is a 5-minute drive away, while GEMS United School is 10 minutes away. Location Advantages The strategic location of the area provides convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, making living even more comfortable. Popular areas like Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach are a 15-minute drive away, while the Dubai Mall and the iconic Burj Khalifa are 20 minutes away. The journey to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 26 minutes.