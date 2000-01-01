Catalog
Lake Views 2 by Samana

12/1A, Al Fay Road, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 37 m² to 117 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 707 616 AEDfrom 14 411 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%141 523 AED
Registration of the contract
4%28305 AED
Before the completion date
80%566 093 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Ceiling height3.3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
37 - 43
707 616 - 712 476
16 248 - 18 714
2 bedrooms
117
1 695 600
14 411

Description

A residential complex with an unparalleled blend of luxury and natural beauty, Samana Lake Views 2 is located in the heart of Dubai Production City. This iconic project features a vibrant facade and meticulous attention to detail, representing the perfect embodiment of modern design. Key Features – Premium studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom apartments are available, equipped with smart home management systems and a range of other technological conveniences. – Residences feature exclusive interior solutions, high-quality finishes, and private pools on every balcony. – Access to infrastructure and services includes a swimming pool, yoga-equipped areas, lounge spaces, gym, barbecue areas, sports and children's playgrounds, and green areas. – Electric vehicle charging stations and valet parking services are available on-site. Community Infrastructure Dubai Production City is a rapidly developing area where you can find everything you need: Carrefour and Favourite supermarkets, Life Pharmacy, Grand Bazaar Turkish and Village Bistro restaurants, Tim Hortons café, and The Creamers House. Kids Kingdom Nursery School is a 5-minute drive away, while GEMS United School is 10 minutes away. Location Advantages The strategic location of the area provides convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, making living even more comfortable. Popular areas like Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach are a 15-minute drive away, while the Dubai Mall and the iconic Burj Khalifa are 20 minutes away. The journey to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 26 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
12/1A, Al Fay Road, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport180 m
High school9 km
Shop450 m
Medical center10 km
Airport40 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Basketball Court
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Open balcony