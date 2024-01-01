Catalog
La Mazzoni by The Luxe

Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
The Luxe Developers
Total area
from 78 m² to 162 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 000 000 AEDfrom 25 326 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors16
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
78
2 000 000
25 326
2 bedrooms
111
3 200 000
28 705
3 bedrooms
162
5 000 000
30 754
Project brochure

Description

Premium residential complex on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. The flowing lines of La Mazzoni's architecture are inspired by the grace of the sea waves and the coastal wind. The contemporary interior design blends with traditional trends to offer the perfect balance of luxury and comfort. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with neutral light coloured finishes, panoramic windows, spacious balconies, integrated appliances and storage. - Residents have access to a fitness room, children's playground, co-working space, library, spa centre, infinity pool, lounge area, cigar room and more. Location advantages The project is located close to Al Amwaj Street Highway. Wynn Resort is 4 minutes away, Al Hamra Mall is 8 minutes away, Al Hamra Golf Club is 10 minutes away and Royal Yacht Club is 12 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 30 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 60 minutes away.

Location

On map
Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea600 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Airport35 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Paddle tennis
  • Waterside
