La Mazzoni by The Luxe

Description

Premium residential complex on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. The flowing lines of La Mazzoni's architecture are inspired by the grace of the sea waves and the coastal wind. The contemporary interior design blends with traditional trends to offer the perfect balance of luxury and comfort. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with neutral light coloured finishes, panoramic windows, spacious balconies, integrated appliances and storage. - Residents have access to a fitness room, children's playground, co-working space, library, spa centre, infinity pool, lounge area, cigar room and more. Location advantages The project is located close to Al Amwaj Street Highway. Wynn Resort is 4 minutes away, Al Hamra Mall is 8 minutes away, Al Hamra Golf Club is 10 minutes away and Royal Yacht Club is 12 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 30 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 60 minutes away.