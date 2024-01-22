UAE
JW Marriott Resort & Residences by GJ

207, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperWOW Resorts
Total areafrom 84 m² to 168 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price3 350 000 AED
from 3 350 000 AED
from 34 876 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%335 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%134000 AED
Before the completion date
60%2 010 000 AED
Handover
30%1 005 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors16
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishShell & Core, Decorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 3 350 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Laundry room
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Sea50 m
Airport35 km

In the heart of the developing Al Marjan Island, a new standard of living and leisure is emerging, where modern design and unparalleled service quality create the perfect living space in Ras Al Khaimah. The JW Marriott Residences project, a collaboration between Marriott International and WOW Resorts, offers fully furnished branded apartments managed by renowned hotel operators. Key Features – Exclusive design by famed architect Tony Ashai and stunning views of the island and Persian Gulf. – A wide range of 5-star amenities including premium restaurants, a spa complex, numerous pools, a cutting-edge fitness center, recreational and sports areas, and a cinema. – Private access to a secluded beach and promenade for luxurious relaxation. Community Infrastructure Al Marjan Island, an artificial archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, caters to affluent individuals and families seeking a high standard of living, with planned parks, family recreation zones, water activities, and casinos, making it the future Las Vegas of the Middle East. Location Advantages Convenient access to the main highway, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Rd, allows for easy travel to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport in 30 minutes and Dubai International Airport in 60 minutes.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
84 - 84
3 350 000 - 3 350 000
39 845 - 39 845
2 bedrooms
126 - 126
4 400 000 - 4 400 000
34 876 - 34 876
3 bedrooms
168 - 168
6 000 000 - 6 000 000
35 564 - 35 564

Infrastructure

