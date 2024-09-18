Catalog
Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers by Meraas

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Trade Center Second, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Meraas Development
Total area
from 79 m² to 591 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 3 510 000 AEDfrom 43 881 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2030
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors60, 57
HydrophoreYes
Building height(243, 232.5) m
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
79 – 83
3 510 000 – 3 660 836
43 881
2 bedrooms
103 – 147
4 780 000 – 6 816 323
46 145
3 bedrooms
178 – 180
10 210 000 – 10 321 382
57 091

Description

Luxury skyscrapers in the heart of Dubai's business district. Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers is a premium-class residential complex with developer-managed services. Two elegant towers offer exclusive residences with panoramic views of Downtown and the Museum of the Future. Key Features — Apartments are designed in modern style. Interiors feature a natural color palette with emphasis on light oak, textured stone and noble marble with amber veins. The composition is complemented by matte gold, white nickel and soft sand tones, creating an atmosphere of refined comfort and coziness. — Residents will have access to fine dining restaurants, a padel court, open-air cinema, game rooms, coworking spaces, barbecue areas and private rooftop gardens. — Wellness infrastructure includes sky terraces with infinity pools, a spa center with massage rooms and beauty salon, a gym with personal trainers, sauna, steam room and yoga studio. — World-class service includes 24-hour concierge, housekeeping and laundry services, personal chefs, nannies, car service, grocery delivery, event organization and valet parking. Location Advantages The project will be built in the center of DIFC with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Within walking distance are the Museum of the Future, Dubai International Financial Centre and Jumeirah Emirates Towers mall. The journey to One Central takes 5 minutes, to The Dubai Mall can be reached in 7 minutes, to City Walk in 10 minutes. The trip to Dubai Frame will take 13 minutes, to Dubai Design District 15 minutes, to J1 Beach 17 minutes. Dubai International Airport is located 25 minutes away by transport.

Location

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center550 m
Metro station400 m
Airport13 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Washhouse

Developer

Meraas Development

Meraas Development

The company plays a key role in developing communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of the most sought-after locations in Dubai. The developer's portfolio includes many thriving neighborhoods and districts comprising mixed-use developments, villas and apartments in prime locations across the emirate.
More

