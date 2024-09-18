Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers by Meraas

Description

Luxury skyscrapers in the heart of Dubai's business district. Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers is a premium-class residential complex with developer-managed services. Two elegant towers offer exclusive residences with panoramic views of Downtown and the Museum of the Future. Key Features — Apartments are designed in modern style. Interiors feature a natural color palette with emphasis on light oak, textured stone and noble marble with amber veins. The composition is complemented by matte gold, white nickel and soft sand tones, creating an atmosphere of refined comfort and coziness. — Residents will have access to fine dining restaurants, a padel court, open-air cinema, game rooms, coworking spaces, barbecue areas and private rooftop gardens. — Wellness infrastructure includes sky terraces with infinity pools, a spa center with massage rooms and beauty salon, a gym with personal trainers, sauna, steam room and yoga studio. — World-class service includes 24-hour concierge, housekeeping and laundry services, personal chefs, nannies, car service, grocery delivery, event organization and valet parking. Location Advantages The project will be built in the center of DIFC with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Within walking distance are the Museum of the Future, Dubai International Financial Centre and Jumeirah Emirates Towers mall. The journey to One Central takes 5 minutes, to The Dubai Mall can be reached in 7 minutes, to City Walk in 10 minutes. The trip to Dubai Frame will take 13 minutes, to Dubai Design District 15 minutes, to J1 Beach 17 minutes. Dubai International Airport is located 25 minutes away by transport.