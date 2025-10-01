Jumeirah Living Business Bay offers a choice of residences with 2-4 bedrooms, simplexes and penthouses with 5 bedrooms, as well as an exclusive penthouse occupying the entire top floor. The penthouse offers international-class amenities, including 5 bedrooms, 2 staff rooms, cozy living and dining rooms, study/library, sauna and steam room, panoramic windows and balconies with spectacular views of the famous Downtown Dubai and the picturesque Dubai Canal. The residential complex provides residents with a number of amenities: a jacuzzi, a recreation area, swimming pools, an outdoor terrace, a private cinema, a playground for yoga classes and events, a beauty salon, a gym, game rooms for children, wellness areas. Residents will also be awarded gold and silver Jumeirah One membership cards. Iconic landmarks are located in the immediate vicinity: Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain. It takes 15-20 minutes to get to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, Jumeirah Beach and Dubai Marina. Transport accessibility The 35-storey skyscraper is located near Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. It takes 15-20 minutes to drive to the famous Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach is located 10 minutes from the complex – a real paradise, stylized as a picturesque oasis. The beach attracts attention with lawns, exotic plants and gardens. International level service Thanks to the service at the level of a five-star hotel, residents and their guests will no longer need to deal with household issues. Jumeirah Group will take over the cleaning of the apartments, provide concierge and security services, as well as the services of a manager. Reliable developer Select Group is a developer that implements commercial, residential, retail, hotel projects according to the highest quality standards. The company finds profitable projects thanks to financial planning, technical expertise and effective asset management.

