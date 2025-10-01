UAE
Jumeirah Living Business Bay

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 20
DeveloperSelect Group
Total areafrom 280 m² to 476 m²
Bedroomsfrom 3 to 4
Start price11 301 000 AED
from 11 301 000 AED
from 37 454 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%565 050 AED
Registration of the contract
4%452040 AED
Before the completion date
45%5 085 450 AED
Handover
50%5 650 500 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2025
Sales launchQ3 2022
Number of floors35
HydrophoreYes
Plot area7404 m²
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 11 301 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Sport
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Cinema
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport210 m
High school2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Metro station2 km
Sea5 km

About project

The sixth phase of Peninsula construction in the dynamically developing Business Bay. Enjoy an individual lifestyle on the waterfront.

Jumeirah Living Business Bay offers a choice of residences with 2-4 bedrooms, simplexes and penthouses with 5 bedrooms, as well as an exclusive penthouse occupying the entire top floor. The penthouse offers international-class amenities, including 5 bedrooms, 2 staff rooms, cozy living and dining rooms, study/library, sauna and steam room, panoramic windows and balconies with spectacular views of the famous Downtown Dubai and the picturesque Dubai Canal. The residential complex provides residents with a number of amenities: a jacuzzi, a recreation area, swimming pools, an outdoor terrace, a private cinema, a playground for yoga classes and events, a beauty salon, a gym, game rooms for children, wellness areas. Residents will also be awarded gold and silver Jumeirah One membership cards. Iconic landmarks are located in the immediate vicinity: Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain. It takes 15-20 minutes to get to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, Jumeirah Beach and Dubai Marina. Transport accessibility The 35-storey skyscraper is located near Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. It takes 15-20 minutes to drive to the famous Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach is located 10 minutes from the complex – a real paradise, stylized as a picturesque oasis. The beach attracts attention with lawns, exotic plants and gardens. International level service Thanks to the service at the level of a five-star hotel, residents and their guests will no longer need to deal with household issues. Jumeirah Group will take over the cleaning of the apartments, provide concierge and security services, as well as the services of a manager. Reliable developer Select Group is a developer that implements commercial, residential, retail, hotel projects according to the highest quality standards. The company finds profitable projects thanks to financial planning, technical expertise and effective asset management.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
3 bedrooms
280 - 310
11 301 000 - 12 909 000
37 454 - 45 697
4 bedrooms
397 - 397
16 178 000 - 17 050 000
40 683 - 42 876

Infrastructure

