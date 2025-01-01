Island Heights by Range

Description

A serene oasis amid endless seascapes. Island Heights is an elite residential complex in the heart of Al Marjan Island, where mornings begin with the whisper of waves and evenings end with sunsets over the horizon. The project blends contemporary architecture with panoramic views of the azure waters and the world-renowned Wynn resort. Key Features — Thoughtfully designed interiors in a modern style: soft neutral palette, floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious balconies, and premium finishes. — Exclusive amenities: infinity pool with a lounge area, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga and relaxation space, children’s playground, and a cozy leisure zone. — Close to the sea: just a 3-minute walk to the sandy beaches of the Persian Gulf. Location Advantages The complex is situated on Al Marjan Island with excellent transport accessibility. It takes 30 minutes to reach central Ras Al Khaimah and Al Hamra Golf Club. The drive along E11 Highway brings you to Dubai Mall in 60 minutes and to the DIFC business hub in 70 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is only 37 minutes away.