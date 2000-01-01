Catalog
Iluka Residences by MS Homes Developers

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
MS Homes Developers
Total area
from 74 m² to 272 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 1 849 936 AEDfrom 21 528 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2026
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
74 – 80
1 849 936 – 2 092 368
24 758 – 25 835
2 bedrooms
103 – 106
2 447 038 – 2 637 019
23 682 – 24 756
3 bedrooms
141 – 172
3 511 479 – 4 362 752
24 760 – 25 296
4 bedrooms
181 – 272
4 780 220 – 5 857 180
21 528 – 26 372

Description

Paradise coastal living in Dubai Islands. Flowing lines and luxurious amenities at Iluka Residences reflect the beauty and movement of the ocean waves. Everything here is designed for a sophisticated and comfortable living experience. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes in light beige colours, panoramic windows and balconies, and smart home system. - All lots are equipped with private swimming pools. - On the territory of the complex are located: fitness room, space for meditation and yoga, children's playground, infinity pool, sauna, cinema, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Dubai Islands is a dynamic neighbourhood consisting of five islands near the bustling metropolis. The community harmoniously combines modern residential buildings, hotels, resorts, recreation areas and world-class professional golf courses overlooking the sea. Al Baraha Government Service, Clinicare Naif, Al Fallah Medical Clinic and Al Manar Tarbiya School, Tiny Tots Nursery, Toledo School can be reached within 10-15 minutes. Location advantages The island is connected to the mainland by the Infinity Bridge, which is linked to the Abu Baker Al Siddique Street motorway. The journey to Gold Souk Gold Market is 7 minutes, Jumeirah Beach 10 minutes, Downtown Dubai 20 minutes and Burj Al Arab 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea200 m
Airport9 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Terrace
