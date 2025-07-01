IGO Society House by Devmark

Description

A luxury residential tower in the Downtown community with 360-degree views of Burj Khalifa and Business Bay. IGO Society House is a clubhouse for like-minded individuals seeking success and a high standard of living in the heart of Dubai. The unique architecture, world-class service and attention to detail will be the perfect solution for even the most discerning resident. Key Features — Contemporary and sophisticated design using marble, brass and gold finishes. Rich textures intertwine with bold patterns to give the space a distinctive feel. — The exterior is adorned with four vertical gardens, creating a true oasis in an urban environment. — Fully furnished and equipped lots feature open floor plans and private terraces. — On-site recreational facilities include a fitness room, golf simulator, Crossfit studio, private cinema, lounge area, 25-metre swimming pool, padel court, meeting rooms, co-working space and children's playground. Community Infrastructure Downtown is a famous community of Dubai, which is a centre for both tourism and business. A well-developed transport network, high level of security and timeless points of interest attract new residents and visitors to the community. Al Safa High School, Jumeirah International Nurseries, Zabeel Health Centre Hospital, Dubai Mall are all within walking distance. In 5-10 minutes from the residential complex are located world attractions: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountains, Dubai Opera. Location Features Due to its location in the centre of Dubai and exits on Sheikh Zayed Rd and Ras Al Khor Rd, the road to key communities of the city will not take more than 10-25 minutes. Business Bay is 5 minutes away, while The Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are 20-25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 18 minutes.