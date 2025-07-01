Catalog
IGO Society House by Devmark

1, Umniyati Street, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
The Devmark Group
Total area
from 35 m² to 1392 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 421 746 AEDfrom 25 627 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
30%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2025
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
35
1 421 746
40 593
1 bedroom
66 – 92
2 156 424 – 2 452 620
26 506 – 32 328
2 bedrooms
108
3 929 998
36 138
3 bedrooms
250
6 418 402
25 627

Description

A luxury residential tower in the Downtown community with 360-degree views of Burj Khalifa and Business Bay. IGO Society House is a clubhouse for like-minded individuals seeking success and a high standard of living in the heart of Dubai. The unique architecture, world-class service and attention to detail will be the perfect solution for even the most discerning resident. Key Features — Contemporary and sophisticated design using marble, brass and gold finishes. Rich textures intertwine with bold patterns to give the space a distinctive feel. — The exterior is adorned with four vertical gardens, creating a true oasis in an urban environment. — Fully furnished and equipped lots feature open floor plans and private terraces. — On-site recreational facilities include a fitness room, golf simulator, Crossfit studio, private cinema, lounge area, 25-metre swimming pool, padel court, meeting rooms, co-working space and children's playground. Community Infrastructure Downtown is a famous community of Dubai, which is a centre for both tourism and business. A well-developed transport network, high level of security and timeless points of interest attract new residents and visitors to the community. Al Safa High School, Jumeirah International Nurseries, Zabeel Health Centre Hospital, Dubai Mall are all within walking distance. In 5-10 minutes from the residential complex are located world attractions: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountains, Dubai Opera. Location Features Due to its location in the centre of Dubai and exits on Sheikh Zayed Rd and Ras Al Khor Rd, the road to key communities of the city will not take more than 10-25 minutes. Business Bay is 5 minutes away, while The Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are 20-25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 18 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
1, Umniyati Street, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station3 km
Airport13 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Additionally
  • Open balcony
