I'Sola Bella by MAK Developers

Shamal 2 Residences, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
MAK Developers
Total area
from 38 m² to 82 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 636 579 AEDfrom 14 054 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
Ceiling height3.8 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
38 – 39
636 579 – 720 935
16 664 – 18 471
1 bedroom
67 – 82
952 003 – 1 277 952
14 054 – 15 534

Description

Exquisite residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle. Named after an Italian island, I'Sola Bella brings a touch of European elegance to the heart of Dubai. The project offers resort living, combining luxurious amenities with the vibrant energy of the city. Key features - All apartments are finished in light natural colours, panoramic windows, balconies, storage systems and built-in appliances from German brands. - There is a separate car park for guests of the complex and charging station for electric cars. - The complex has a gym, jogging tracks, yoga space, golf simulator, children's playground, pet park, co-working space, barbecue terrace, cigar room, cinema, lounge zone, spa complex, sauna, infinity pool. Location advantages With access to one of the major motorways, Al Khalil Road, it is easy to get anywhere in the city. Dubai Hills Golf is 15 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah and Expo City Dubai 19 minutes, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa 22 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 29 minutes away.

Location

On map
District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school700 m
Shop270 m
Medical center1 km
Airport31 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Golf Simulator
  • Lobby
  • Washhouse
