Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with a well-manicured garden, outdoor pool with seating areas, fitness center, children's pool, BBQ areas, and a club lounge. Nearby parks such as Festival City Lake Walk, Zabeel Park, and Safa Park offer great places to take a stroll with friends. Dubai's main attractions, such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are a 10-15 minute drive away. Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah are also within the same distance. Surrounded by nature Dubai Hills Park, one of the largest parks in the area, covers an area of 180,000 square meters. The complex features greenery, outdoor seating areas, and walking paths to maintain an active lifestyle. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

More