House IV

House IV

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 1, 26th Street, 39
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 85 m² to 127 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price2 206 828 AED
from 2 206 828 AED
from 24 841 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%441 366 AED
Registration of the contract
4%88273 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 103 414 AED
Post-Handover
30%662 048 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2025
Sales launchQ1 2023
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 206 828 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school3 km
Shop500 m
Medical center2 km
Sea7 km

About project

The modern building in the picturesque Dubai Hills area offers its residents an exceptional lifestyle. Enjoy international-level comfort and amenities without leaving your home. The complex offers apartments with high-quality finishes and necessary appliances. Kitchens are equipped with furniture, and the living and dining areas offer bright, spacious rooms filled with natural light and fresh air. Minimalist lighting fixtures and designer furniture are seamlessly integrated into the overall composition.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with a well-manicured garden, outdoor pool with seating areas, fitness center, children's pool, BBQ areas, and a club lounge. Nearby parks such as Festival City Lake Walk, Zabeel Park, and Safa Park offer great places to take a stroll with friends. Dubai's main attractions, such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are a 10-15 minute drive away. Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah are also within the same distance. Surrounded by nature Dubai Hills Park, one of the largest parks in the area, covers an area of 180,000 square meters. The complex features greenery, outdoor seating areas, and walking paths to maintain an active lifestyle. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
85 - 85
2 206 828 - 2 282 828
25 963 - 26 857
2 bedrooms
124 - 127
3 096 828 - 3 422 828
24 841 - 27 165

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 1, 26th Street, 39