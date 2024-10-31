Hillsedge by Emaar

Description

Luxury residential complex in Dubai Hills Estate. The modern residences of Hillsedge apartment complex with thoughtful layouts and functional design create an atmosphere of comfort and elegance. Exquisite architecture and proximity to nature will fill your life with peace and harmony. Key features - All apartments are presented with high quality finish in light colours. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies let in natural light and allow you to enjoy stunning views of the community. - Residents have access to a fitness room, yoga space, jogging track, mini golf course, separate swimming pools for adults and children, children's playground, BBQ terrace, cinema, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to Al Khail Road. Dubai Hills Business Park is 5 minutes away, Dubai Hills Mall is 8 minutes away and Dubai Marina is 10 minutes away. The popular locations of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa are a 10-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.