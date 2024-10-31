Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesHillsedge by Emaar

Hillsedge by Emaar

Prive Residence, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 7
1 / 7
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Emaar Properties PJSC
Total area
from 65 m² to 101 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 690 000 AEDfrom 16 613 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2029
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
65
1 840 000
27 976
2 bedrooms
101
1 690 000
16 613
Project brochure

Description

Luxury residential complex in Dubai Hills Estate. The modern residences of Hillsedge apartment complex with thoughtful layouts and functional design create an atmosphere of comfort and elegance. Exquisite architecture and proximity to nature will fill your life with peace and harmony. Key features - All apartments are presented with high quality finish in light colours. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies let in natural light and allow you to enjoy stunning views of the community. - Residents have access to a fitness room, yoga space, jogging track, mini golf course, separate swimming pools for adults and children, children's playground, BBQ terrace, cinema, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to Al Khail Road. Dubai Hills Business Park is 5 minutes away, Dubai Hills Mall is 8 minutes away and Dubai Marina is 10 minutes away. The popular locations of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa are a 10-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

On map
Prive Residence, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop2 km
Medical center2 km
Airport25 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby

News about project

  1. For shopping lovers: Dubai's top 3 malls and properties near them
    For shopping lovers: Dubai's top 3 malls and properties near them31.10.2024
  2. The best communities to invest in in Dubai. Top 5 most promising projects
    The best communities to invest in in Dubai. Top 5 most promising projects26.09.2024
  3. Apartments or villas in Dubai: Which to choose?
    Apartments or villas in Dubai: Which to choose?18.09.2024
Item 1 of 3
CatalogMap