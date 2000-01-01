Catalog
Hillcrest

UNA Apartment, Al Yalayis 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 66 m² to 299 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 991 888 AEDfrom 8 626 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
66 – 69
991 888 – 1 079 888
14 972 – 15 540
2 bedrooms
95 – 207
1 336 888 – 1 785 888
8 626 – 13 975
3 bedrooms
157 – 299
2 250 888 – 2 800 888
9 359 – 14 314

Description

Oasis of tranquillity at Town Square. Hillcrest's contemporary interiors are designed with your comfort in mind. Experience the perfect balance between urban conveniences and the quiet atmosphere of the suburbs. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean finishes, integrated appliances and storage systems. Panoramic windows and open-plan layouts create a sense of spaciousness and flood the rooms with natural light. - Residents will have access to: gym, children's playground, swimming pool, barbecue terrace, walking areas. Community infrastructure Town Square is an actively developing neighbourhood in Dubai. Despite the fact that the community is located away from the city centre, it has all the necessary infrastructure: kindergartens, schools, medical clinics, shops, cafes and restaurants. They have also taken care of pets. For them on the territory of the community there is a veterinary clinic, pet shop, dog walking park, groomer services. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Qudra Road, which provides access to key locations in Dubai. Dubai Hills Mall and Expo City are 20 minutes away, Burj Al Arab is 24 minutes away and Dubai Mall is 29 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
UNA Apartment, Al Yalayis 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Airport37 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
