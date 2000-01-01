Description

Oasis of tranquillity at Town Square. Hillcrest's contemporary interiors are designed with your comfort in mind. Experience the perfect balance between urban conveniences and the quiet atmosphere of the suburbs. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean finishes, integrated appliances and storage systems. Panoramic windows and open-plan layouts create a sense of spaciousness and flood the rooms with natural light. - Residents will have access to: gym, children's playground, swimming pool, barbecue terrace, walking areas. Community infrastructure Town Square is an actively developing neighbourhood in Dubai. Despite the fact that the community is located away from the city centre, it has all the necessary infrastructure: kindergartens, schools, medical clinics, shops, cafes and restaurants. They have also taken care of pets. For them on the territory of the community there is a veterinary clinic, pet shop, dog walking park, groomer services. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Qudra Road, which provides access to key locations in Dubai. Dubai Hills Mall and Expo City are 20 minutes away, Burj Al Arab is 24 minutes away and Dubai Mall is 29 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.