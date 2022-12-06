UAE
Helvetia Residences by Driven Properties

Helvetia Residences by Driven Properties

2/2, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 11
Project Render
DeveloperDHG Properties
Total areafrom 41 m² to 164 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price700 000 AED
from 700 000 AED
from 10 920 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%70 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%28000 AED
Before the completion date
40%280 000 AED
Handover
10%70 000 AED
Post-Handover
40%280 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2026
Number of floors25
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 700 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
41 - 41
700 000 - 700 000
16 937 - 16 937
1 bedroom
81 - 81
1 000 000 - 1 000 000
12 198 - 12 198
2 bedrooms
130 - 130
1 500 000 - 1 500 000
11 530 - 11 530
3 bedrooms
164 - 164
1 800 000 - 1 800 000
10 920 - 10 920

Description

The residential complex surrounded by numerous green areas, shopping centers, schools, and attractions in Jumeirah Village Circle is primarily suited for those valuing the tranquility and comfort of a quiet location. Helvetia Residences offers a cozy living space, seamlessly integrated into the family-oriented district's infrastructure and style. Key Features – On-site amenities include a restaurant, mini-market, pharmacy, pool, running track, gym, paddle court, spa, meditation hall, and electric vehicle charging stations. – Residences are designed for comfort, with large panoramic windows and an open layout providing natural light and a sense of space. – Thoughtful zoning creates ideal conditions for relaxation, dining, and leisure. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle features low and mid-rise buildings with well-developed infrastructure, including parks like Halfa Park and Khansoor Park, Right Health Karama Medical Center, JSS International School, Ladybird Early Learning Centre, and Circle Mall JVC, along with numerous supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants within walking distance. Location Advantages The location offers good connectivity to all city areas, with access to major highways like Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd, and Hassa St. Dubai Marina promenade and Dubai Miracle Garden are 15-20 minutes away, while Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes from the complex. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

2/2, Mayar Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Massage center
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Pharmacy
  • Terrace