Helvetia Residences by Driven Properties

Description

The residential complex surrounded by numerous green areas, shopping centers, schools, and attractions in Jumeirah Village Circle is primarily suited for those valuing the tranquility and comfort of a quiet location. Helvetia Residences offers a cozy living space, seamlessly integrated into the family-oriented district's infrastructure and style. Key Features – On-site amenities include a restaurant, mini-market, pharmacy, pool, running track, gym, paddle court, spa, meditation hall, and electric vehicle charging stations. – Residences are designed for comfort, with large panoramic windows and an open layout providing natural light and a sense of space. – Thoughtful zoning creates ideal conditions for relaxation, dining, and leisure. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle features low and mid-rise buildings with well-developed infrastructure, including parks like Halfa Park and Khansoor Park, Right Health Karama Medical Center, JSS International School, Ladybird Early Learning Centre, and Circle Mall JVC, along with numerous supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants within walking distance. Location Advantages The location offers good connectivity to all city areas, with access to major highways like Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd, and Hassa St. Dubai Marina promenade and Dubai Miracle Garden are 15-20 minutes away, while Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes from the complex. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.