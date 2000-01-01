Greenway 2 by Emaar

Description

An exclusive community away from the city buzz in Emaar South. Spacious townhouses Greenway 2 with cozy courtyards and breathtaking views of the surrounding greenery create the perfect setting for relaxation and rejuvenation. Embrace the beauty of nature and live in harmony with yourself. Key Features: - All townhouses boast panoramic windows offering park views. The interiors blend modern design with homey comfort. - The complex offers a gym, running track, sports court (basketball, volleyball, etc.), kids' playground, swimming pool, and park. - Residents can enjoy an 18-hole private professional golf course for leisure activities. Community Infrastructure: Emaar South is a haven for those seeking a leisurely family lifestyle. The district comprises numerous gated communities equipped with all essential social infrastructure. Schools, medical clinics, and shopping malls are within a 15-20 minute reach. The communities are interconnected by a network of walking and cycling paths in park areas. Location Advantages: The project is connected to major city highways via Emirates Road. Expo City Dubai is a 10-minute drive away. Dubai Marina is accessible in 20 minutes and Downtown Dubai in 30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is just a 7-minute drive.