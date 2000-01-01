Catalog
Greenway 2 by Emaar

Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Emaar Properties PJSC
Total area
from 227 m² to 255 m²
Bedrooms
from 3 to 4
Start price
from 2 720 000 AEDfrom 11 969 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%272 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%108 800 AED
Before the completion date
80%2 176 000 AED
Handover
10%272 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2028
Sales launchQ2 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors2
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectTownhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
3 bedrooms
227
2 720 000 - 2 721 676
11 969
4 bedrooms
255
3 100 000 - 3 102 666
12 120

Description

An exclusive community away from the city buzz in Emaar South. Spacious townhouses Greenway 2 with cozy courtyards and breathtaking views of the surrounding greenery create the perfect setting for relaxation and rejuvenation. Embrace the beauty of nature and live in harmony with yourself. Key Features: - All townhouses boast panoramic windows offering park views. The interiors blend modern design with homey comfort. - The complex offers a gym, running track, sports court (basketball, volleyball, etc.), kids' playground, swimming pool, and park. - Residents can enjoy an 18-hole private professional golf course for leisure activities. Community Infrastructure: Emaar South is a haven for those seeking a leisurely family lifestyle. The district comprises numerous gated communities equipped with all essential social infrastructure. Schools, medical clinics, and shopping malls are within a 15-20 minute reach. The communities are interconnected by a network of walking and cycling paths in park areas. Location Advantages: The project is connected to major city highways via Emirates Road. Expo City Dubai is a 10-minute drive away. Dubai Marina is accessible in 20 minutes and Downtown Dubai in 30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is just a 7-minute drive.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

High school5 km
Shop5 km
Medical center5 km
Airport7 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Sports ground
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area