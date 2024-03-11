Golf Lane at Emaar South

Description

Luxury villas and townhouses away from the hustle and bustle of the city, amidst the Emaar South community. Experience life surrounded by emerald golf courses, tranquility, and peace, where every day starts with a cup of coffee on your terrace overlooking the lawns. Golf Lane is the perfect blend of prestige and country seclusion. Key Features - All residences are presented with premium finishes, panoramic windows, balconies, rooftop terraces, and open courtyards. - The complex features: a fitness center, swimming pool, kids' playground, jogging trails, walking areas, and communal spaces for work and leisure. - Residents will have private access to a professional 18-hole golf course. Community Infrastructure Emaar South is a rapidly developing area in southern Dubai. Developed by one of the largest and most renowned developers in the UAE, the district represents a collection of gated communities with low-rise suburban-style buildings. The community has all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life: kindergartens, schools, medical clinics, shops, and restaurants. Location Advantages The project is located near Emirates Road, which provides easy access to all necessary destinations. For example, the journey to Expo City Dubai will take 10 minutes, Dubai Marina - 20 minutes, Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 7-minute drive away.