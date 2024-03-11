Catalog
Golf Lane at Emaar South

Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Emaar Properties PJSC
Total area
from 373 m² to 375 m²
Bedrooms
4
Start price
from 4 480 000 AEDfrom 12 008 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%448 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%179 200 AED
Before the completion date
70%3 136 000 AED
Handover
20%896 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectTownhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
4 bedrooms
373 - 375
4 480 000 - 4 650 000
12 008 - 12 380

Description

Luxury villas and townhouses away from the hustle and bustle of the city, amidst the Emaar South community. Experience life surrounded by emerald golf courses, tranquility, and peace, where every day starts with a cup of coffee on your terrace overlooking the lawns. Golf Lane is the perfect blend of prestige and country seclusion. Key Features - All residences are presented with premium finishes, panoramic windows, balconies, rooftop terraces, and open courtyards. - The complex features: a fitness center, swimming pool, kids' playground, jogging trails, walking areas, and communal spaces for work and leisure. - Residents will have private access to a professional 18-hole golf course. Community Infrastructure Emaar South is a rapidly developing area in southern Dubai. Developed by one of the largest and most renowned developers in the UAE, the district represents a collection of gated communities with low-rise suburban-style buildings. The community has all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life: kindergartens, schools, medical clinics, shops, and restaurants. Location Advantages The project is located near Emirates Road, which provides easy access to all necessary destinations. For example, the journey to Expo City Dubai will take 10 minutes, Dubai Marina - 20 minutes, Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 7-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Airport4 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe

