Description

Elegant seaside residential complex in Al Zorah. Find your perfect home at Glam Residence: stylish studios ideal for young professionals or spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments perfect for families with children. Here, every day will remind you of a luxury holiday. Key features - Apartments are finished in light coloured tones with built-in storage. Big balconies and panoramic windows fill the home with natural light. - For the safety of residents, the complex is under 24-hour security. - A park, jogging paths, and the Championship Golf Course are located close to the house. Community infrastructure Al Zorah is an actively developing neighbourhood on the Persian Gulf in the emirate of Ajman. The community is known for its unspoilt nature, mangroves and 12 kilometres of beach area. Residents have access to all the necessary infrastructure: shops, cafes, fitness and health centres, yacht clubs, water sports facilities. Within a radius of 10-15 minutes there are educational institutions and medical clinics. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Ittihad Street. It takes 8 minutes to reach Ajman City Centre and Al Zorah Beach and 6 minutes to reach Al Zorah Ajman Park. It will take 24 minutes to reach Sharjah International Airport and 35 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport.