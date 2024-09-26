Catalog
Glam Residence

Glam Residence

E108, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road, Al Zorah, Zorah Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Developer
GJ Properties
Total area
from 55 m² to 198 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 603 480 AEDfrom 10 764 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Post Handover
3.75%
Installment period
24 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2024
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesExisting

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
55
603 480
10 872
1 bedroom
88 – 118
997 524 – 1 277 569
10 764 – 11 302
2 bedrooms
198
2 134 806
10 764

Description

Elegant seaside residential complex in Al Zorah. Find your perfect home at Glam Residence: stylish studios ideal for young professionals or spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments perfect for families with children. Here, every day will remind you of a luxury holiday. Key features - Apartments are finished in light coloured tones with built-in storage. Big balconies and panoramic windows fill the home with natural light. - For the safety of residents, the complex is under 24-hour security. - A park, jogging paths, and the Championship Golf Course are located close to the house. Community infrastructure Al Zorah is an actively developing neighbourhood on the Persian Gulf in the emirate of Ajman. The community is known for its unspoilt nature, mangroves and 12 kilometres of beach area. Residents have access to all the necessary infrastructure: shops, cafes, fitness and health centres, yacht clubs, water sports facilities. Within a radius of 10-15 minutes there are educational institutions and medical clinics. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Ittihad Street. It takes 8 minutes to reach Ajman City Centre and Al Zorah Beach and 6 minutes to reach Al Zorah Ajman Park. It will take 24 minutes to reach Sharjah International Airport and 35 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport.

Location

On map
E108, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road, Al Zorah, Zorah Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop2 km
Medical center2 km
Airport37 km

Project advantages

Sport
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Promenade

