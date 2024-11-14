GEM Residences by Eagle Hills

Description

Elegant residential complex on the shores of the Persian Gulf on Maryam Island in Sharjah. GEM Residences clubhouse harmoniously combines traditional architecture with modern facilities. Unique interior design and thoughtful layouts create an atmosphere of luxury and tranquillity. Key features - The apartments are finished with quality materials in light neutral colours, large windows and private balconies. - The complex features a fully equipped gym, separate swimming pools for adults and children, and a lounge area. - A spacious two-level car park is at the residents' disposal. Location advantages The project has an exit to Corniche Road, which connects to Al Ittihad Street, one of the main motorways of the Emirate. Expo Centre Sharjah is 6 minutes away, Al Khan Heritage District is 8 minutes away and Flamingo Beach is 20 minutes away. The popular Burj Khalifa is 30 minutes' drive away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away and Sharjah International Airport is 25 minutes away.