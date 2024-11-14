Catalog
GEM Residences by Eagle Hills

10/2, Al Khan 2 Street, Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Eagle Hills
Total area
from 72 m² to 185 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 879 888 AEDfrom 12 111 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
Ceiling height3.1 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
72
879 888
12 111
2 bedrooms
110
1 450 000
13 094
3 bedrooms
143
3 000 000
20 861
4 bedrooms
185
2 600 000
13 994
Project brochure

Description

Elegant residential complex on the shores of the Persian Gulf on Maryam Island in Sharjah. GEM Residences clubhouse harmoniously combines traditional architecture with modern facilities. Unique interior design and thoughtful layouts create an atmosphere of luxury and tranquillity. Key features - The apartments are finished with quality materials in light neutral colours, large windows and private balconies. - The complex features a fully equipped gym, separate swimming pools for adults and children, and a lounge area. - A spacious two-level car park is at the residents' disposal. Location advantages The project has an exit to Corniche Road, which connects to Al Ittihad Street, one of the main motorways of the Emirate. Expo Centre Sharjah is 6 minutes away, Al Khan Heritage District is 8 minutes away and Flamingo Beach is 20 minutes away. The popular Burj Khalifa is 30 minutes' drive away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away and Sharjah International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
10/2, Al Khan 2 Street, Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
High school500 m
Shop350 m
Medical center2 km
Airport8 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

News about project

  1. Construction of a passenger station in Sharjah: what makes it attractive to investors
    Construction of a passenger station in Sharjah: what makes it attractive to investors14.11.2024
