Floarea Oasis by Mashriq Elite

Floarea Oasis by Mashriq Elite

Al Awazi Residences, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Mashriq Elite Development
Total area
from 39 m² to 114 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 168 799 $from 3 293 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
15%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
35 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39
168 799
4 276
1 bedroom
76
258 644
3 375
2 bedrooms
114
378 437
3 293
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

A new symbol of luxury in Dubai Land Residence Complex. The Floarea Oasis residential complex harmoniously combines European aesthetics and refined style. The elegant lines of the facade, designer interiors, and attention to every detail create an atmosphere of comfort and inspiration. This is a space for those who choose perfection over compromise. Key features - All apartments feature high-quality finishes in calm, natural tones, built-in appliances from European brands, a smart home system with Alexa voice assistant, and panoramic windows. - The parking lot is equipped with license plate recognition technology, which facilitates entry and exit. - Charging stations are available for electric car owners. - Residents have access to a wide range of amenities: gym, yoga and meditation area, outdoor sports and children's playgrounds, table tennis, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, lounge area, rooftop garden, conference room, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with a well-developed road network, providing access to the two nearest highways: Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Al Ain. It takes 10 minutes to get to the Dubai Outlet Mall and IMG World of Adventures amusement park, 15 minutes to the Global Village international fair and popular locations such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. It takes 18 minutes to get to the Palm Polo Club and 19 minutes to the Meydan Race Course. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes.

Location

On map
Al Awazi Residences, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
High school2 km
Shop400 m
Medical center2 km
Airport22 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Library
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
