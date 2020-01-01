Catalog
About serviceBlog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesEVERGR1N House

EVERGR1N House

66, 12A Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 6
1 / 6
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 36 m² to 105 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 038 000 AEDfrom 24 849 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
20%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
36
1 038 000
28 069
1 bedroom
71
1 808 000
25 372
2 bedrooms
105
2 627 000
24 849

Description

Luxurious oasis in Jumeirah Garden City in the heart of the bustling metropolis. EVERGR1N House is a unique blend of harmonious balance between urban life and nature. Modern architecture, functional design, wide terraces and cosy gardens create a unique atmosphere of calm and tranquillity. Key features - All lots are fully furnished and finished in calm neutral colours. The residences are also equipped with Smart Home systems, spacious balconies and panoramic windows. - For the convenience of residents there is a two-level car park and parking spaces for disabled people. - On the territory of the complex there are gym, table tennis, space for meditation and yoga, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue area, sauna, lounge zone. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Garden City is a dynamically developing neighbourhood close to popular Dubai locations. Residents have access to all necessary infrastructure: cultural and entertainment centres, restaurants, parks, jogging paths. Al Maktoum Primary School, Old Little Flock English School, Little Champions Nursery and Al Hana Medical Centre, NMC Medical Centre, Sparkle Medical Centre are all within 7-10 minutes distance. Location advantages The project has a prime location close to one of the largest motorways in the Emirate, Sheikh Zayed Road. Jumeirah Mosque Dubai can be reached in 8 minutes, World Trade Centre in 10 minutes and Museum of the Future in 12 minutes. Burj Khalifa is 15 minutes away and Jumeirah Beach is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 16 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
66, 12A Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
High school1 km
Shop750 m
Medical center800 m
Metro station2 km
Airport9 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Table tennis room
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Terrace
CatalogMap