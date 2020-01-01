Description

Luxurious oasis in Jumeirah Garden City in the heart of the bustling metropolis. EVERGR1N House is a unique blend of harmonious balance between urban life and nature. Modern architecture, functional design, wide terraces and cosy gardens create a unique atmosphere of calm and tranquillity. Key features - All lots are fully furnished and finished in calm neutral colours. The residences are also equipped with Smart Home systems, spacious balconies and panoramic windows. - For the convenience of residents there is a two-level car park and parking spaces for disabled people. - On the territory of the complex there are gym, table tennis, space for meditation and yoga, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue area, sauna, lounge zone. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Garden City is a dynamically developing neighbourhood close to popular Dubai locations. Residents have access to all necessary infrastructure: cultural and entertainment centres, restaurants, parks, jogging paths. Al Maktoum Primary School, Old Little Flock English School, Little Champions Nursery and Al Hana Medical Centre, NMC Medical Centre, Sparkle Medical Centre are all within 7-10 minutes distance. Location advantages The project has a prime location close to one of the largest motorways in the Emirate, Sheikh Zayed Road. Jumeirah Mosque Dubai can be reached in 8 minutes, World Trade Centre in 10 minutes and Museum of the Future in 12 minutes. Burj Khalifa is 15 minutes away and Jumeirah Beach is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 16 minutes away.