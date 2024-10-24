ESSENL1FE Retail

Description

Spacious offices in Jumeirah Village Triangle. High end finishes, modern infrastructure and functional layouts create an ideal environment for a successful business. The project is located close to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Along the neighbourhood itself are two major roads Tulip Street and Joory Street. The nearby neighbourhoods of Dubai Production City, Dubai Sports City, Jumeirah Village Circle can be reached within 10-15 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 23 minutes away.