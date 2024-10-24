Catalog
ESSENL1FE Retail

B30, District JVT 3, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 163 m² to 301 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Start price
from 3 851 071 AEDfrom 23 482 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeRetail
Completion dateQ4 2027
Number of buildings1
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
163
3 851 071
23 496
196
4 607 793
23 491
230
5 419 189
23 487
271
6 379 305
23 484
301
7 074 790
23 482

Description

Spacious offices in Jumeirah Village Triangle. High end finishes, modern infrastructure and functional layouts create an ideal environment for a successful business. The project is located close to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Along the neighbourhood itself are two major roads Tulip Street and Joory Street. The nearby neighbourhoods of Dubai Production City, Dubai Sports City, Jumeirah Village Circle can be reached within 10-15 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 23 minutes away.

Location

On map
B30, District JVT 3, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

News about project

