Enqlave by Aqasa

114, Contemporary 9, Contemporary Garden, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Aqasa Developers
Total area
from 69 m² to 157 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 922 000 AEDfrom 13 276 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%184 400 AED
Registration of the contract
4%36 880 AED
Before the completion date
30%276 600 AED
Handover
50%461 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
69
922 000 - 1 050 000
13 276 - 15 035
2 bedrooms
107 - 113
1 435 000 - 1 520 000
13 315 - 13 374
3 bedrooms
157
2 315 000
14 657

Description

Shining example of luxury, comfort, and innovative design, Enqlave by Aqasa is nestled in one of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods, Discovery Gardens, offering unparalleled living experiences. The building's architecture exudes modern trends and sophisticated style. Key Features – The complex boasts a range of amenities, including a gymnasium, children's and adult swimming pools, a Jacuzzi, tennis courts, foosball, a yoga center, zen gardens, a library, and a barbecue area. – Residents enjoy top-notch security with 24/7 surveillance, security personnel, and access control, ensuring privacy and peace of mind. – Enqlave presents a diverse selection of apartments, from cozy studios to spacious penthouses. Each unit comes equipped with a smart home system. – Expansive panoramic windows bathe the interiors in natural light and provide breathtaking views of the community and the waterfront. Community Infrastructure DIscovery Gardens is a vibrant and prestigious area offering residents all the conveniences of city life within easy reach. Spinneys, Carrefour, Nesto, and New W Mart supermarkets, Al Baalbaki, Saarangaa Bhojan Shala, and Loui Restaurant & Cafe restaurants, McCafferty Pub Al Furjan cafe, Life and Discovery Gardens pharmacies, Medcare Medical Centre, and NMC Speciality Hospital are all just steps away. Schools such as Arcadia Global, Arbor School, and Dubai British School are a 5-10 minute drive. Location Advantages Proximity to Al Asayel St and Gardens Blvd provides easy access to major transportation hubs and key city attractions. The metro station is only 400 meters away, ensuring seamless connectivity to every corner of Dubai. Mall of the Emirates is a 20-minute drive, Dubai Mall a 25-minute drive, and Dubai Expo City a 15-minute drive. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away, while Al Maktoum Int Airport is just 25 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
114, Contemporary 9, Contemporary Garden, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Metro station400 m
Airport27 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Table tennis room
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Conference room