Shining example of luxury, comfort, and innovative design, Enqlave by Aqasa is nestled in one of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods, Discovery Gardens, offering unparalleled living experiences. The building's architecture exudes modern trends and sophisticated style. Key Features – The complex boasts a range of amenities, including a gymnasium, children's and adult swimming pools, a Jacuzzi, tennis courts, foosball, a yoga center, zen gardens, a library, and a barbecue area. – Residents enjoy top-notch security with 24/7 surveillance, security personnel, and access control, ensuring privacy and peace of mind. – Enqlave presents a diverse selection of apartments, from cozy studios to spacious penthouses. Each unit comes equipped with a smart home system. – Expansive panoramic windows bathe the interiors in natural light and provide breathtaking views of the community and the waterfront. Community Infrastructure DIscovery Gardens is a vibrant and prestigious area offering residents all the conveniences of city life within easy reach. Spinneys, Carrefour, Nesto, and New W Mart supermarkets, Al Baalbaki, Saarangaa Bhojan Shala, and Loui Restaurant & Cafe restaurants, McCafferty Pub Al Furjan cafe, Life and Discovery Gardens pharmacies, Medcare Medical Centre, and NMC Speciality Hospital are all just steps away. Schools such as Arcadia Global, Arbor School, and Dubai British School are a 5-10 minute drive. Location Advantages Proximity to Al Asayel St and Gardens Blvd provides easy access to major transportation hubs and key city attractions. The metro station is only 400 meters away, ensuring seamless connectivity to every corner of Dubai. Mall of the Emirates is a 20-minute drive, Dubai Mall a 25-minute drive, and Dubai Expo City a 15-minute drive. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away, while Al Maktoum Int Airport is just 25 minutes away.