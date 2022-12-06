Ellington Views

Ellington ViewsUnited Arab Emirates, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Vienna Street, 99/10
- Number of elevators: 6,6
- High-speed elevators
- Game area
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Fitness center
- Recreation area
- Barbeque area
- Cinema
- Library
A new project in Al Hamra, in the renowned emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Relax and immerse yourself in the resort's world, while enjoying stunning views of lush greenery from the Al Hamra golf course and the yacht marina on Al Marjan Island. The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All units come with a balcony, laundry facilities, and storage space in the bedroom. Some apartments include a maid's room.
On-site amenities include an infinity pool, beach club, mini-golf, fitness and spa area, barbecue area, children's club, a gaming zone with water activities, clubhouse, cinema, library, and relaxation areas. Within a 10-minute radius, you'll find the RAK Rugby RAPTORS sports club, The Frisky Fox restaurant, RAK Medical Center Al Hamra, Spinneys and RAK Grocery Store, Al Hamra Mall shopping center, and RAK Academy — British School Al Hamra. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road, allowing for quick travel to the emirate's main locations. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is just a 27-minute drive away. High-quality finish The apartments feature a harmonious blend of elegance, comfort, and functionality. The design incorporates light tones and uses natural materials such as marble, porcelain tiles, and ceramic granite. The kitchens come equipped with the necessary appliances.