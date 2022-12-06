UAE
Ellington Views

Ellington Views

United Arab Emirates, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Vienna Street, 99/10
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 99 m² to 211 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price2 235 828 AED
from 2 235 828 AED
from 19 302 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%447 166 AED
Registration of the contract
2%44717 AED
Before the completion date
30%670 748 AED
Handover
50%1 117 914 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ1 2027
Number of floors15, 20
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Pricefrom 2 235 828 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 6,6
  • High-speed elevators
For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema
  • Library

Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km

About project

A new project in Al Hamra, in the renowned emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Relax and immerse yourself in the resort's world, while enjoying stunning views of lush greenery from the Al Hamra golf course and the yacht marina on Al Marjan Island. The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All units come with a balcony, laundry facilities, and storage space in the bedroom. Some apartments include a maid's room.

On-site amenities include an infinity pool, beach club, mini-golf, fitness and spa area, barbecue area, children's club, a gaming zone with water activities, clubhouse, cinema, library, and relaxation areas. Within a 10-minute radius, you'll find the RAK Rugby RAPTORS sports club, The Frisky Fox restaurant, RAK Medical Center Al Hamra, Spinneys and RAK Grocery Store, Al Hamra Mall shopping center, and RAK Academy — British School Al Hamra. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road, allowing for quick travel to the emirate's main locations. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is just a 27-minute drive away. High-quality finish The apartments feature a harmonious blend of elegance, comfort, and functionality. The design incorporates light tones and uses natural materials such as marble, porcelain tiles, and ceramic granite. The kitchens come equipped with the necessary appliances.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
99 - 99
2 235 828 - 2 235 828
22 421 - 22 421
2 bedrooms
135 - 145
2 855 828 - 2 899 828
19 928 - 21 045
3 bedrooms
211 - 211
4 077 828 - 4 077 828
19 302 - 19 302

Infrastructure

