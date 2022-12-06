Ellington Views

On-site amenities include an infinity pool, beach club, mini-golf, fitness and spa area, barbecue area, children's club, a gaming zone with water activities, clubhouse, cinema, library, and relaxation areas. Within a 10-minute radius, you'll find the RAK Rugby RAPTORS sports club, The Frisky Fox restaurant, RAK Medical Center Al Hamra, Spinneys and RAK Grocery Store, Al Hamra Mall shopping center, and RAK Academy — British School Al Hamra. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road, allowing for quick travel to the emirate's main locations. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is just a 27-minute drive away. High-quality finish The apartments feature a harmonious blend of elegance, comfort, and functionality. The design incorporates light tones and uses natural materials such as marble, porcelain tiles, and ceramic granite. The kitchens come equipped with the necessary appliances.

