Ellington Beach House

Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 117 m² to 214 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price6 958 828 AED
from 6 958 828 AED
from 55 681 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
30%2 087 648 AED
Registration of the contract
4%278353 AED
Before the completion date
20%1 391 766 AED
Handover
50%3 479 414 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2024
Sales launchQ3 2022
Number of floors7
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 6 958 828 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Shop7 km
Sea140 m

About project

The boutique house in one of the most popular areas of Dubai, on the eastern crescent of Palm Jumeirah. It is the epitome of art with high-quality finishes and an unforgettable view of the Persian Gulf. The residential building with a height of 7 floors includes 123 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as an exclusive penthouse with an overview of the sea and the Dubai skyline. The apartments have panoramic windows, large balconies and relaxation areas.

The location of the complex offers residents an exceptional lifestyle in one of the most luxurious areas of the city near world-class resorts, health facilities and restaurants. The complex has all the conditions for living and recreation, including swimming pools, fitness areas, a SPA center, a sauna, a yoga and pilates studio, recreation and barbecue areas, a basketball court, a padel tennis court. Within walking distance are The K Sensations Spa and the 5-star resort The Retreat Palm Dubai – MGallery by Sofitel. In 10-15 minutes you can drive to the kindergartens Blossom Palm Jumeirah Nursery, Redwood Montessori Nursery – Golden Mile 8 Palm, Nakheel Mall. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. Dubai International Airport is a 30–minute drive away, and Al Maktoum Airport is a 40-minute drive away. It takes 15 minutes to get to the popular Dubai Marina and 30 minutes to get to Business Bay. Near the main attractions Not far from the house there is one of the best Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay Dolphinarium and The Lost Chambers Aquarium. In 20 minutes you can get to Burj Al Arab, a little further is the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the Dubai Opera. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
117 - 117
6 958 828 - 6 958 828
59 477 - 59 477
2 bedrooms
126 - 214
7 349 828 - 12 557 828
55 681 - 67 110

Infrastructure

