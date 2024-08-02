Ellington Beach House

The location of the complex offers residents an exceptional lifestyle in one of the most luxurious areas of the city near world-class resorts, health facilities and restaurants. The complex has all the conditions for living and recreation, including swimming pools, fitness areas, a SPA center, a sauna, a yoga and pilates studio, recreation and barbecue areas, a basketball court, a padel tennis court. Within walking distance are The K Sensations Spa and the 5-star resort The Retreat Palm Dubai – MGallery by Sofitel. In 10-15 minutes you can drive to the kindergartens Blossom Palm Jumeirah Nursery, Redwood Montessori Nursery – Golden Mile 8 Palm, Nakheel Mall. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. Dubai International Airport is a 30–minute drive away, and Al Maktoum Airport is a 40-minute drive away. It takes 15 minutes to get to the popular Dubai Marina and 30 minutes to get to Business Bay. Near the main attractions Not far from the house there is one of the best Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay Dolphinarium and The Lost Chambers Aquarium. In 20 minutes you can get to Burj Al Arab, a little further is the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the Dubai Opera. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

