Eleve by Deyaar

The Galleries 4, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Deyaar Development Company
Total area
from 72 m² to 273 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 949 183 AEDfrom 11 212 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
30%
Before Handover
48%
Upon Handover
12%
Post Handover
30%
Installment period
30 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
72 – 98
949 183 – 1 261 015
12 793 – 13 065
2 bedrooms
99 – 177
1 446 385 – 1 995 442
11 264 – 14 523
3 bedrooms
151 – 273
2 220 020 – 3 068 495
11 212 – 14 633

Description

Sophisticated residential complex in the coastal neighborhood of Jebel Ali. The minimalist design of the ÉLEVÉ apartment complex, the abundance of daylight and tactile natural materials create an atmosphere of refined simplicity and tranquility. It harmonizes modern elegance and comfort, offering an unrivaled lifestyle. Key features - The apartments are presented finished in a natural color palette with wood accents. Panoramic windows blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors, offering stunning views of Jebel Ali Port. - Residents have access to a fully equipped gym, yoga area, adult and children's pools, game room, Jacuzzi, sauna, recreational facilities, BBQ terrace, outdoor cinema, grocery store, café and more. Location advantages The project is located in close proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road. The Expo City Dubai World Expo, Dubai Parks & Resorts Theme Park and Jebel Ali Shooting Club are within a 15-minute drive. Jebel Ali Gardens Park is a 10-minute drive, while JA The Resort Golf Course is 18 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

On map
The Galleries 4, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jebel Ali

Dubai
Jebel Ali is an industrial district in the southwestern part of Dubai and the largest port in the Middle East. It has all the necessary residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, young professionals, investors, expats.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport170 m
High school650 m
Shop300 m
Medical center500 m
Metro station350 m
Airport24 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
