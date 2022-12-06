Elara in Madinat Juumeirah Living

An extensive park area and infrastructure facilities for both adults and children give the community a special character. On-site, you'll find fitness centers, playgrounds, open spaces, and pools. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you'll reach Gargash Hospital and Bizrahmed hospitals, Kiddy Planet Nursery daycare, Kings' School Dubai, Raffles International School, and Tashas Al Jalila restaurant. Transport accessibility The complex provides access to Jumeirah Beach Road and Jumeirah Street, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 30 minutes. Functional layouts The layouts include a living/dining area, a kitchen with essential appliances, bedrooms with built-in closets or wardrobes, an entrance hall, and a laundry room. Some units are offered with a staff room and an open kitchen/living area. Reliable developer Meraas is one of the leading developers in Dubai, transforming the modern face of the city. The company is recognized as an innovator in residential and commercial real estate, private healthcare, restaurants, entertainment, hospitality, and tourism businesses.

