Elara in Madinat Juumeirah Living

Elara in Madinat Juumeirah Living

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Wasl Road, 1430/1
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperMeraas Development LLC
Total areafrom 66 m² to 343 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price2 300 000 AED
from 2 300 000 AED
from 26 983 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%460 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%92000 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 150 000 AED
Handover
30%690 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings3
Completion dateQ4 2026
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 300 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school900 m
Shop2 km
Medical center1 km
Sea1 km

About project

The eighth phase of the Madinat Jumeirah Living community, designed for a resort-style lifestyle. Discover a space surrounded by lush greenery and enjoy breathtaking views of the Burj Al Arab sail-shaped hotel and the Persian Gulf day by day. The complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and 4-bedroom penthouses. These apartments embody a new philosophy of modern design while remaining true to the character of the area as a whole.

An extensive park area and infrastructure facilities for both adults and children give the community a special character. On-site, you'll find fitness centers, playgrounds, open spaces, and pools. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you'll reach Gargash Hospital and Bizrahmed hospitals, Kiddy Planet Nursery daycare, Kings' School Dubai, Raffles International School, and Tashas Al Jalila restaurant. Transport accessibility The complex provides access to Jumeirah Beach Road and Jumeirah Street, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 30 minutes. Functional layouts The layouts include a living/dining area, a kitchen with essential appliances, bedrooms with built-in closets or wardrobes, an entrance hall, and a laundry room. Some units are offered with a staff room and an open kitchen/living area. Reliable developer Meraas is one of the leading developers in Dubai, transforming the modern face of the city. The company is recognized as an innovator in residential and commercial real estate, private healthcare, restaurants, entertainment, hospitality, and tourism businesses.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
66 - 66
2 300 000 - 2 300 000
34 535 - 34 535
2 bedrooms
116 - 116
3 130 000 - 3 130 000
26 983 - 26 983
3 bedrooms
179 - 179
5 600 000 - 5 600 000
31 285 - 31 285
4 bedrooms
343 - 343
10 950 000 - 10 950 000
31 924 - 31 924

Infrastructure

