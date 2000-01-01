Description

Сoastal paradise in the Dubai Islands. The contemporary Edgewater Residences offer exquisite interiors, spacious terraces and stunning views of the Persian Gulf. The peaceful atmosphere of the residential complex will create a sense of true comfort and serenity. Key features - All apartments are finished in light natural colours, with panoramic windows, balconies and built-in appliances by Bosch. - Each unit has at least one parking space. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, children's playground, swimming pool, lounge area, community spaces for work and leisure. Community infrastructure Dubai Islands combines modern residential buildings, hotels, resorts, recreational areas and world-class professional golf courses with sea views. Community infrastructure in the area is being actively developed and will include a network of promenades, roads, cycle tracks and pedestrian walkways. However, social facilities are already available now. For example, within 5-10 minutes you can reach Willow Children's Nursery, Toddler Town British Nursery, Regent International School and Life GP Clinic, Emerald Avenue Medical Clinic, Medcare Medical Centre. Location advantages The city's iconic locations are accessible via the Infinity bridge, which connects to Dubai's main roads. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away, Burj Al Arab is 25 minutes away and Palm Jumeirah is 30 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.