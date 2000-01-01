Catalog
Edgewater Residences

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
MGS Development
Total area
from 91 m² to 203 m²
Bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Start price
from 2 114 514 AEDfrom 20 387 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
91 – 120
2 114 514 – 2 695 079
22 403 – 23 211
3 bedrooms
91 – 203
2 700 415 – 4 138 612
20 387 – 29 577

Description

Сoastal paradise in the Dubai Islands. The contemporary Edgewater Residences offer exquisite interiors, spacious terraces and stunning views of the Persian Gulf. The peaceful atmosphere of the residential complex will create a sense of true comfort and serenity. Key features - All apartments are finished in light natural colours, with panoramic windows, balconies and built-in appliances by Bosch. - Each unit has at least one parking space. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, children's playground, swimming pool, lounge area, community spaces for work and leisure. Community infrastructure Dubai Islands combines modern residential buildings, hotels, resorts, recreational areas and world-class professional golf courses with sea views. Community infrastructure in the area is being actively developed and will include a network of promenades, roads, cycle tracks and pedestrian walkways. However, social facilities are already available now. For example, within 5-10 minutes you can reach Willow Children's Nursery, Toddler Town British Nursery, Regent International School and Life GP Clinic, Emerald Avenue Medical Clinic, Medcare Medical Centre. Location advantages The city's iconic locations are accessible via the Infinity bridge, which connects to Dubai's main roads. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away, Burj Al Arab is 25 minutes away and Palm Jumeirah is 30 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Infrastructure

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
Shop3 km
Airport9 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
