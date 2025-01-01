Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesEdgewater Residences 2 by MGS

Edgewater Residences 2 by MGS

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 10
1 / 10
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
MGS Development
Total area
from 78 m² to 192 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 820 741 AEDfrom 17 375 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
60AED
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
78 – 106
1 820 741 – 2 156 984
20 341 – 23 325
2 bedrooms
110 – 192
2 570 806 – 3 341 358
17 375 – 23 225
3 bedrooms
147 – 192
3 303 674 – 3 680 690
19 158 – 22 450

Description

Luxury and comfort amidst nature and modernity Edgewater Residences 2 offers the perfect balance: stunning Gulf views, convenient beach access and exceptional comfort. The contemporary nautically inspired design emphasizes elegance and style. Key Features — The design reflects the nautical aesthetic: light wood, flowing lines and natural hues create a sense of harmony. The interiors are in light colors: beige, sand and olive, using natural materials such as wood and marble. — High-quality finishes using premium materials. Kitchens are equipped with Bosch appliances, and Grohe sanitary fixtures complement the sophisticated style of the bathrooms. — A swimming pool, gym, playground, recreation areas and terraces are available to residents for maximum convenience and relaxation. Location Advantages Dubai Islands Beach is within walking distance, and major attractions such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina can be reached in 20-25 minutes. Dubai Airport is a 10-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea300 m
Shop3 km
Airport16 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
CatalogMap