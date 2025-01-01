Edgewater Residences 2 by MGS

Description

Luxury and comfort amidst nature and modernity Edgewater Residences 2 offers the perfect balance: stunning Gulf views, convenient beach access and exceptional comfort. The contemporary nautically inspired design emphasizes elegance and style. Key Features — The design reflects the nautical aesthetic: light wood, flowing lines and natural hues create a sense of harmony. The interiors are in light colors: beige, sand and olive, using natural materials such as wood and marble. — High-quality finishes using premium materials. Kitchens are equipped with Bosch appliances, and Grohe sanitary fixtures complement the sophisticated style of the bathrooms. — A swimming pool, gym, playground, recreation areas and terraces are available to residents for maximum convenience and relaxation. Location Advantages Dubai Islands Beach is within walking distance, and major attractions such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina can be reached in 20-25 minutes. Dubai Airport is a 10-minute drive away.