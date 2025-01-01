Catalog
Dolce Vita Suites by Vincitore

Prima Living, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Vincitore Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 70 m² to 76 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 1 327 000 AEDfrom 18 725 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors20
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
70 – 76
1 327 000 – 1 479 000
18 725 – 19 213
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Immerse Yourself in Timeless Italian Elegance. Dolce Vita Suites is the epitome of royal hospitality, where every detail of design and service is crafted for connoisseurs of refined living. This exclusive complex combines the opulence of bespoke interiors, impeccable comfort, and the enchanting ambiance of Italy’s golden era. Key Features — 150 executive and 60 club premium suites with private pools, designed in the spirit of the Renaissance, ensuring seclusion and everyday comfort. — Exclusive amenities: Aqua Paradiso, a Florentine garden, the Champione sports bar, the Verde golf club, a wellness center, and the Gusto Italiano Ristorante. — Unparalleled service: an elegant guest lobby, concierge, valet, personal chauffeur, and daily housekeeping. — Guaranteed net profitability of 8% for 5 years, secured by the developer. Location advantages The project is situated in the prestigious Al Barsha South district, offering seamless access to key landmarks: just 1 minute to Dubai Miracle Garden and the region’s largest medical facility, Dubai Mediclinic Hospital. Dubai Hills Mall is reachable in 12 minutes, Mall of the Emirates in 14 minutes, and both Global Village and Palm Jumeirah in 15 minutes. Burj Khalifa is a short 18-minute drive away, while Dubai International Airport can be reached in 24 minutes.

Location

Prima Living, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Arjan

Dubai
Arjan is an actively developing neighborhood, which is part of the large Dubailand area. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation. The community will suit both young professionals and families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
High school900 m
Shop50 m
Medical center220 m
Airport29 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
