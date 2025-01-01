Dolce Vita Suites by Vincitore

Description

Immerse Yourself in Timeless Italian Elegance. Dolce Vita Suites is the epitome of royal hospitality, where every detail of design and service is crafted for connoisseurs of refined living. This exclusive complex combines the opulence of bespoke interiors, impeccable comfort, and the enchanting ambiance of Italy’s golden era. Key Features — 150 executive and 60 club premium suites with private pools, designed in the spirit of the Renaissance, ensuring seclusion and everyday comfort. — Exclusive amenities: Aqua Paradiso, a Florentine garden, the Champione sports bar, the Verde golf club, a wellness center, and the Gusto Italiano Ristorante. — Unparalleled service: an elegant guest lobby, concierge, valet, personal chauffeur, and daily housekeeping. — Guaranteed net profitability of 8% for 5 years, secured by the developer. Location advantages The project is situated in the prestigious Al Barsha South district, offering seamless access to key landmarks: just 1 minute to Dubai Miracle Garden and the region’s largest medical facility, Dubai Mediclinic Hospital. Dubai Hills Mall is reachable in 12 minutes, Mall of the Emirates in 14 minutes, and both Global Village and Palm Jumeirah in 15 minutes. Burj Khalifa is a short 18-minute drive away, while Dubai International Airport can be reached in 24 minutes.