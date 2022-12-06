UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - District One West

District One West

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Quoz 2
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 11
Project Render
DeveloperNakheel Properties
Total areafrom 1932 m² to 1932 m²
Bedrooms7
Start price57 670 000 AED
from 57 670 000 AED
from 29 848 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%11 534 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%2306800 AED
Before the completion date
60%34 602 000 AED
Handover
20%11 534 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2027
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectVilla
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 57 670 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop2 km
Medical center1 km
Sea9 km

About project

The gated community in the MBR City area where picturesque nature and urban life harmoniously blend. Discover a new lifestyle with first-class amenities and entertainment.

A collection of 4-6 bedroom villas and 7 bedroom mansions surrounded by green parks and well-maintained gardens. The windows offer views of the stunning Crystal Lagoon waters. Modern architecture, natural materials in the finishes, thoughtful layouts, and floor-to-ceiling windows create a luxurious living environment. The villas feature private gardens, staff quarters, and swimming pools. Residents enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with lagoons, promenades, a clubhouse, public gardens with sports and playgrounds, a school, a nursery, pools, a private beach, a mosque, and recreational areas. Spinneys HQ-Meydan store, FIYA and FLAVE restaurants, DxBike and Wellfit Meydan wellness centers, The Track, and Meydan Golf are all within a 5-10 minute drive. The surrounding area includes Polo Residence Park and Al Quoz Pond Park. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Meydan Road and Al Khail Road, which connect the community to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached within 20 minutes. Near the main attractions Thanks to its strategic location, the complex provides access to Dubai's main attractions. Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Business Bay, and Downtown Dubai are all within a 15-minute drive. Reliable developer Nakheel Properties is a company that has been active in the real estate market since 2000. The developer's main mission is to create world-class properties for business and living that are distinguished by a high level of comfort.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
7 bedrooms+
1932 - 1932
57 670 000 - 59 210 000
29 848 - 30 645

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Quoz 2

District One West