District One West

A collection of 4-6 bedroom villas and 7 bedroom mansions surrounded by green parks and well-maintained gardens. The windows offer views of the stunning Crystal Lagoon waters. Modern architecture, natural materials in the finishes, thoughtful layouts, and floor-to-ceiling windows create a luxurious living environment. The villas feature private gardens, staff quarters, and swimming pools. Residents enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with lagoons, promenades, a clubhouse, public gardens with sports and playgrounds, a school, a nursery, pools, a private beach, a mosque, and recreational areas. Spinneys HQ-Meydan store, FIYA and FLAVE restaurants, DxBike and Wellfit Meydan wellness centers, The Track, and Meydan Golf are all within a 5-10 minute drive. The surrounding area includes Polo Residence Park and Al Quoz Pond Park. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Meydan Road and Al Khail Road, which connect the community to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached within 20 minutes. Near the main attractions Thanks to its strategic location, the complex provides access to Dubai's main attractions. Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Business Bay, and Downtown Dubai are all within a 15-minute drive. Reliable developer Nakheel Properties is a company that has been active in the real estate market since 2000. The developer's main mission is to create world-class properties for business and living that are distinguished by a high level of comfort.

