Dalmore Tower

Durar 1 Tower A, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Dalmore Developments
Total area
from 75 m² to 120 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 273 083 $from 3 264 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
10%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen
Ceiling height2.9 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
75 – 96
273 083 – 376 438
3 631 – 3 889
2 bedrooms
115 – 120
377 966 – 507 162
3 264 – 4 205
Description

Elegant residential complex in Dubai Land. The Dalmore Tower project is conveniently located near key highways and schools. Spacious interiors, ergonomic design solutions, and functional details create a home you really want to live in. Key features - Apartments with light-colored finishes and built-in appliances. Large windows and spacious balconies fill the space with sunlight and offer magnificent views of the city. - Residents have access to fully equipped gym, yoga area, several lounge areas, outdoor pool, fountain, multipurpose room for work and leisure, and more. Location advantages Thanks to the well-developed road network, it takes just 6 minutes to get from the complex to the Al Ain highway. The journey to the Silicon Oasis district takes 7 minutes, and to the Global Village international fair and Dubai Outlet Mall shopping center – 10 minutes. Popular locations such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 minutes.

Location

On map
District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
Transport accessibility

Public transport250 m
High school250 m
Shop200 m
Medical center900 m
Airport24 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
