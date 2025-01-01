Description

Elegant residential complex in Dubai Land. The Dalmore Tower project is conveniently located near key highways and schools. Spacious interiors, ergonomic design solutions, and functional details create a home you really want to live in. Key features - Apartments with light-colored finishes and built-in appliances. Large windows and spacious balconies fill the space with sunlight and offer magnificent views of the city. - Residents have access to fully equipped gym, yoga area, several lounge areas, outdoor pool, fountain, multipurpose room for work and leisure, and more. Location advantages Thanks to the well-developed road network, it takes just 6 minutes to get from the complex to the Al Ain highway. The journey to the Silicon Oasis district takes 7 minutes, and to the Global Village international fair and Dubai Outlet Mall shopping center – 10 minutes. Popular locations such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 minutes.