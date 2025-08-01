Crest Grande

For the convenience of residents and their guests, there are gyms, swimming pools for adults and children, a sauna, a playground, a barbecue area, parking, shops and restaurants on the territory. Within walking distance are Hartland International School Dubai and North London Collegiate School, a little further – Blossom Design District Nursery, Kiddy Planet Nursery AlQuoz, Jumeirah International Nursery. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located in the center of Dubai, near Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain Road, which allows you to quickly reach anywhere in the city. Residents have access to public transport and Dubai International Airport, which can be reached in 20 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural object inhabited by pink flamingos, is located 12 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time use the amenities of a large metropolis. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is made in a modern eco-style. Facades will be decorated with wooden elements, as well as green plants on outdoor terraces. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

