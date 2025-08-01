UAE
Crest Grande

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1st Street, 1/20
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 137 m² to 211 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price2 453 162 AED
from 2 453 162 AED
from 16 995 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
2%49 063 AED
Registration of the contract
8%196253 AED
4%98126 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 226 581 AED
Handover
40%981 265 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings3
Completion dateQ3 2025
Sales launchQ2 2023
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 453 162 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
High school850 m
Shop550 m

About project

Modern complex with apartments inspired by the resort lifestyle of Miami, on the shore of the lagoon. Live by the crystal water and enjoy the amenities of an international level. The residential complex includes apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, balconies and a smart home system. The residences offer stunning views of the picturesque lagoon, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Sobha Hartland and Downtown Dubai.

For the convenience of residents and their guests, there are gyms, swimming pools for adults and children, a sauna, a playground, a barbecue area, parking, shops and restaurants on the territory. Within walking distance are Hartland International School Dubai and North London Collegiate School, a little further – Blossom Design District Nursery, Kiddy Planet Nursery AlQuoz, Jumeirah International Nursery. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located in the center of Dubai, near Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain Road, which allows you to quickly reach anywhere in the city. Residents have access to public transport and Dubai International Airport, which can be reached in 20 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural object inhabited by pink flamingos, is located 12 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time use the amenities of a large metropolis. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is made in a modern eco-style. Facades will be decorated with wooden elements, as well as green plants on outdoor terraces. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
144 - 144
2 453 162 - 2 459 316
16 995 - 17 009
2 bedrooms
137 - 211
2 697 934 - 4 135 194
19 550 - 19 644

Infrastructure

