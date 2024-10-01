Catalog
Cove Grand by Imtiaz

3/16, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Building
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 35 m² to 148 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 690 000 AEDfrom 11 988 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
35%
Upon Handover
15%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors21
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
35
690 000
19 241
1 bedroom
65
988 000
14 979
2 bedrooms
119
1 430 000
11 988
3 bedrooms
148
1 920 000
12 893
Project brochure

Description

An oasis of harmony amid the rhythm of the big city. Cove Grand is located in the prestigious Dubailand community with direct access to a picturesque park. The residence is an ideal choice for those who value a balanced lifestyle where comfort and nature coexist in perfect harmony. Key features — Fully furnished apartments with panoramic windows and spacious balconies are finished in agate-grey and sandy tones with myrtle accents. Countertops are made of white marble, and natural dark wood finishes add refined charm to the interiors. — The premium infrastructure of the complex includes an infinity pool, a modern clubhouse, a gym, a running track, children's playgrounds, barbecue areas, rooftop gazebos, a mini-golf area, a bar, and an open-air cinema. — Built-in appliances from leading global brands Siemens, Alexa, Vitra, and Grohe ensure a high level of comfort for residents, while specially equipped electric vehicle charging stations reflect an eco-friendly approach in every detail. Location advantages The complex is situated in the rapidly developing Dubailand district, with convenient access to the city’s main highways. IMG World theme park and the Academic City educational cluster are just 5 minutes away. The route to the Global Village international trade complex and Dubai Outlet Mall takes 12 minutes. Iconic landmarks such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa are a 20-minute drive away. The nearest airport — Dubai International Airport — is just 25 minutes from the complex.

Location

On map
3/16, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
Airport27 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More

