Cove Grand by Imtiaz

An oasis of harmony amid the rhythm of the big city. Cove Grand is located in the prestigious Dubailand community with direct access to a picturesque park. The residence is an ideal choice for those who value a balanced lifestyle where comfort and nature coexist in perfect harmony. Key features — Fully furnished apartments with panoramic windows and spacious balconies are finished in agate-grey and sandy tones with myrtle accents. Countertops are made of white marble, and natural dark wood finishes add refined charm to the interiors. — The premium infrastructure of the complex includes an infinity pool, a modern clubhouse, a gym, a running track, children's playgrounds, barbecue areas, rooftop gazebos, a mini-golf area, a bar, and an open-air cinema. — Built-in appliances from leading global brands Siemens, Alexa, Vitra, and Grohe ensure a high level of comfort for residents, while specially equipped electric vehicle charging stations reflect an eco-friendly approach in every detail. Location advantages The complex is situated in the rapidly developing Dubailand district, with convenient access to the city’s main highways. IMG World theme park and the Academic City educational cluster are just 5 minutes away. The route to the Global Village international trade complex and Dubai Outlet Mall takes 12 minutes. Iconic landmarks such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa are a 20-minute drive away. The nearest airport — Dubai International Airport — is just 25 minutes from the complex.