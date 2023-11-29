Club Drive

The community's infrastructure guarantees a high level of comfort. On-site amenities include an infinity pool with a relaxation terrace, a lounge with a cinema, walking paths, sports and children's playgrounds, a children's pool, fitness centers, a guest lobby, and a landscaped podium-level park. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Geant Express supermarket, King's College Hospital London, GEMS New Millennium School, GEMS International School, Dubai Hills Park, and Dubai Hills Mall. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Khail Road and Al Marabea’ Street, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes. Functional layouts The layouts include a laundry room, a fully equipped kitchen, balconies, and walk-in closets. 3-bedroom apartments come with a maid's room and an additional bathroom. Some units are presented with a separate room that can be used as a home office. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

