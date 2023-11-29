UAE
Club Drive

Club Drive

Golf Suites at Dubai Hills, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 4
Project Render
DeveloperEmaar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 69 m² to 145 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 591 888 AED
from 1 591 888 AED
from 22 877 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%159 189 AED
Registration of the contract
4%63676 AED
Before the completion date
80%1 273 510 AED
Handover
10%159 189 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2028
Number of floors19
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 591 888 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school700 m
Shop130 m
Medical center1 km
Sea9 km

About project

Family community in the green heart of Dubai – Dubai Hills Estate. Discover a lifestyle where the elegance of nature blends with modern technology. The complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Modernity is combined with practicality through functional spaces and finishes in neutral natural materials. The windows offer views of the Dubai Hills Golf Club and the surrounding areas.

The community's infrastructure guarantees a high level of comfort. On-site amenities include an infinity pool with a relaxation terrace, a lounge with a cinema, walking paths, sports and children's playgrounds, a children's pool, fitness centers, a guest lobby, and a landscaped podium-level park. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Geant Express supermarket, King's College Hospital London, GEMS New Millennium School, GEMS International School, Dubai Hills Park, and Dubai Hills Mall. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Khail Road and Al Marabea’ Street, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes. Functional layouts The layouts include a laundry room, a fully equipped kitchen, balconies, and walk-in closets. 3-bedroom apartments come with a maid's room and an additional bathroom. Some units are presented with a separate room that can be used as a home office. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
69 - 73
1 591 888 - 1 676 888
22 877 - 22 939
2 bedrooms
100 - 100
2 639 888 - 2 646 888
26 214 - 26 235
3 bedrooms
145 - 145
3 853 888 - 3 853 888
26 507 - 26 507

Infrastructure

