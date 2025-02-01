UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Cloud Towers

Cloud Towers

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 5, JVT District 2, D19 Street, 30
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 4
Project Render
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 51 m² to 194 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price900 000 AED
from 900 000 AED
from 13 121 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%45 000 AED
Registration of the contract
20%180000 AED
+
4%36000 AED
Before the completion date
40%360 000 AED
Handover
20%180 000 AED
Post-Handover
20%180 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ1 2025
Number of floors36
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 900 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
High school1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center3 km

About project

Two 29-storey towers in one of the most popular family communities, Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT). Live close to major attractions and enjoy comfort without leaving home. The complex comprises 447 studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All units come with balconies and landscaped gardens, offering stunning views of Plum and Dubai's skyline.

The residential complex aims to provide the highest standard of living in Dubai. Residents can enjoy the on-site amenities, including a gym, a swimming pool and a parking. The surrounding area also boasts a wide range of infrastructure facilities, such as F Mart supermarket, Safestway Supermarket, Triangle Supermarket, Jumeirah nursery, Sunmarke school, Springs medical complex, Casa Del Swole fitness center, The Dollie Sisters, Chi Nail Spa, and Gladys Beauty Salon. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located at the intersection of Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, providing easy and fast access to all popular locations in Dubai. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport takes 20-30 minutes. High-quality finish The apartments are delivered with designer finishing, stylish furniture, and household appliances. The modern interior design concept creates a luxurious image. The structure emphasizes the character of the units, which stand out against other real estate properties. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
51 - 78
900 000 - 1 214 421
14 098 - 17 764
2 bedrooms
139 - 141
1 943 502 - 1 988 793
13 740 - 14 225
3 bedrooms
192 - 194
2 551 023 - 2 624 372
13 121 - 13 647

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 5, JVT District 2, D19 Street, 30

Cloud Towers