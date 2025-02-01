Cloud Towers

The residential complex aims to provide the highest standard of living in Dubai. Residents can enjoy the on-site amenities, including a gym, a swimming pool and a parking. The surrounding area also boasts a wide range of infrastructure facilities, such as F Mart supermarket, Safestway Supermarket, Triangle Supermarket, Jumeirah nursery, Sunmarke school, Springs medical complex, Casa Del Swole fitness center, The Dollie Sisters, Chi Nail Spa, and Gladys Beauty Salon. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located at the intersection of Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, providing easy and fast access to all popular locations in Dubai. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport takes 20-30 minutes. High-quality finish The apartments are delivered with designer finishing, stylish furniture, and household appliances. The modern interior design concept creates a luxurious image. The structure emphasizes the character of the units, which stand out against other real estate properties. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

More