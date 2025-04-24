Catalog
Chevalia Estate 2 by Emaar

Dubai Investments Park 2, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 387 m² to 468 m²
Bedrooms
from 4 to 5
Start price
from 2 145 385 $from 5 541 $/m²

Payment plan *

On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors2
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectVilla
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
387
2 145 385
5 541
5 bedrooms
468
2 730 738
5 825

Description

Exquisite estates in traditional aristocratic style. Chevalia Estate 2 is located in a prestigious community. The project is ideal for those who appreciate a classic lifestyle, sports, and proximity to nature surrounded by luxurious infrastructure. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a light natural palette with accents on gray and wood textures. The finishing combines matte and glossy surfaces, including softly patterned stone, metal, and mirrors. — On the territory: a polo club with three match fields, an equestrian school with arenas, private stables with a courtyard and fountains, a green park, a multifunctional court, a yoga studio, gyms, and cycling tracks. Location Advantages The residential complex is being built in the Grand Polo Club & Resort area with excellent transport accessibility to key locations of the emirate. The road to Expo 2020 will take 10 minutes, to The Els Club, Trump International Golf Club, and Jebel Ali Beach — 20 minutes. A trip to Oasis Park, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall will take 30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away by transport.

Location

On map
Dubai Investments Park 2, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport29 km

Project advantages

Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More

