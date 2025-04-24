Chevalia Estate 2 by Emaar

Description

Exquisite estates in traditional aristocratic style. Chevalia Estate 2 is located in a prestigious community. The project is ideal for those who appreciate a classic lifestyle, sports, and proximity to nature surrounded by luxurious infrastructure. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a light natural palette with accents on gray and wood textures. The finishing combines matte and glossy surfaces, including softly patterned stone, metal, and mirrors. — On the territory: a polo club with three match fields, an equestrian school with arenas, private stables with a courtyard and fountains, a green park, a multifunctional court, a yoga studio, gyms, and cycling tracks. Location Advantages The residential complex is being built in the Grand Polo Club & Resort area with excellent transport accessibility to key locations of the emirate. The road to Expo 2020 will take 10 minutes, to The Els Club, Trump International Golf Club, and Jebel Ali Beach — 20 minutes. A trip to Oasis Park, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall will take 30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away by transport.